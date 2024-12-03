Rivals250 safety Lagonza Hayward will announce his commitment on National Signing Day this Wednesday. Hayward was previously committed to Tennessee but backed off his pledge last weekend. Hayward will likely choose between Florida and Georgia for his commitment.Lagonza Hayward is a 6’1”, 204-pound safety out of Toombs County High School in Lyons, Georgia. He is the 116th-ranked recruit and the tenth-ranked safety in the country. Hayward is also the fourteenth-ranked recruit out of the Peach State.During the recruiting process, Hayward received over 20 offers from blue-chip college football programs. Hayward held offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.The blue-chip defensive back originally committed to Tennessee last summer but is available just days before National Signing Day. Hayward is expected to be one of the nation’s top recruits to make his final decisions on Wednesday.Since he reopened his recruitment, the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs have been linked to his recruitment. Both programs' proximity to home makes sense for the Rivals250 recruit. Hayward is also expected to enroll early and participate in spring camp.The Florida Gators have not stopped recruiting Hayward even when he made his pledge to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Gators have a ton of momentum on the trail, and Hayward would be a massive addition to Florida’s 2025 recruiting class. Florida’s secondary coach, Will Harris, is Hayward’s primary recruiter for the Gators.The Georgia Bulldogs are in-state program in Hayward’s recruitment and have also been recruiting even after his commitment to Tennessee. Hayward originally took his official visit to Georgia last spring. The Bulldogs are heavily in the mix in Hayward’s recruitment.With all that said, I think the Florida Gators will continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail and land Lagonza Hayward. The Gators could finish with a Top 10 class by Wednesday, and Hayward would be a huge reason why.