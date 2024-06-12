ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Gailis Named All-American and ITA Most Improved Player

Rachel Gailis has been named the Most Improved Player in the Southeast Region after spending the majority of her season in the nation's top 10.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the 2024 ITA Division I Women's Regional Award recipients. Florida's Rachel Gailis was selected as the Most Improved Player in the Southeast Region joining seven other regional award winners.

The Division I Playing Awards include: Wilson ITA Coach of the Year, ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship, ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Player to Watch, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year, and ITA Community Service Award.

Rachel Gailis was awarded the ITA Most Improved Player after starting the season unranked and finishing in the nation's top 10. Before her 2023-24 season, Rachel Gailis held down the No. 4 singles position for the Gators and only tallied three ranked wins as a freshman. In her second season as a Gator, Gailis more than doubled her amount of nationally ranked victories with seven.

This season Rachel Gailis improved tremendously, playing at the No. 1 singles position for Florida, securing high-profile wins, and garnering a top-10 ranking for all conference play. Gailis was also named an ITA All-American, selected to the First Team All-SEC, and awarded SEC Player of the Week.

In doubles action, Rachel Gailis posted a 10-1 overall record and closed out her sophomore year on a nine-match win streak alongside partner Bente Spee

Full List of Southeast Regional Award Winners:
AWARD

WINNER

SCHOOL

Wilson ITA Coach of the Year

Drake Bernstein

Georgia

ITA Assistant Coach of the Year

Jarryd Chaplin

Georgia

Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship

Guillermina Grant

Georgia

ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship

Carol Lee

Georgia Tech

ITA Most Improved Player

Rachel Gailis

Florida

ITA Player to Watch

Alexa Noel

Miami

ITA Rookie of the Year

Aysegul Mert

Georgia

ITA Senior Player of the Year

Vic Allen

Florida State

ITA Community Service Award Winner: Florida State



The national award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 13th.

