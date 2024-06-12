Rachel Gailis Named All-American and ITA Most Improved Player

JasonHigdon
Rachel Gailis has been named the Most Improved Player in the Southeast Region after spending the majority of her season in the nation's top 10.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the 2024 ITA Division I Women's Regional Award recipients. Florida's Rachel Gailis was selected as the Most Improved Player in the Southeast Region joining seven other regional award winners.
The Division I Playing Awards include: Wilson ITA Coach of the Year, ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship, ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Player to Watch, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year, and ITA Community Service Award.
Rachel Gailis was awarded the ITA Most Improved Player after starting the season unranked and finishing in the nation's top 10. Before her 2023-24 season, Rachel Gailis held down the No. 4 singles position for the Gators and only tallied three ranked wins as a freshman. In her second season as a Gator, Gailis more than doubled her amount of nationally ranked victories with seven.
This season Rachel Gailis improved tremendously, playing at the No. 1 singles position for Florida, securing high-profile wins, and garnering a top-10 ranking for all conference play. Gailis was also named an ITA All-American, selected to the First Team All-SEC, and awarded SEC Player of the Week.
In doubles action, Rachel Gailis posted a 10-1 overall record and closed out her sophomore year on a nine-match win streak alongside partner Bente Spee
Full List of Southeast Regional Award Winners:
AWARD
WINNER
SCHOOL
Wilson ITA Coach of the Year
Drake Bernstein
Georgia
ITA Assistant Coach of the Year
Jarryd Chaplin
Georgia
Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship
Guillermina Grant
Georgia
ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship
Carol Lee
Georgia Tech
ITA Most Improved Player
Rachel Gailis
Florida
ITA Player to Watch
Alexa Noel
Miami
ITA Rookie of the Year
Aysegul Mert
Georgia
ITA Senior Player of the Year
Vic Allen
Florida State
ITA Community Service Award Winner: Florida State
The national award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 13th.
