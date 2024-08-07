ADVERTISEMENT

New Story One of the Top Young Coaches at Florida - Keep an Eye on this Guy

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,216
91,843
113
One of the Top Young Coaches at Florida - Keep an Eye on this Guy

I have heard so many great things about Coach Doeker and just wanted to share with you that he is one of the guys behind the scenes who is making a real difference. I think you will see him in a full-time WR position, either at Florida in the future or somewhere else because I think he is that good of a WR coach. He is an even better person off the field.


From Florida:

David Doeker enters his third season with the Gators after being hired as the wide receiver graduate assistant prior to the 2022 season.


He was recently named to the 30 Under 30 Class of '23 by Our Coaching Network in February of 2023.


Doeker spent three seasons (2019-21) at Louisiana under Billy Napier, including the two in the same role. Doeker joined the Ragin' Cajuns coaching staff initially as a quality control coach working with the wide receivers. He was part of two conference championships (2020-Co, 2021) and three straight (2019-21) Sun Belt West Division titles.


Doeker was a wide receiver for Louisiana from 2015-17. Following his playing career, he served as a student assistant coach at LSU in 2018 where he earned his bachelor of science in business.


A native of Poway, Calif., Doeker is working towards a master's in sport management at Florida.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SA1980
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Rivals250 WR Koby Howard Commitment Prediction Hector Goes Out-of-State

Replies
0
Views
593
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Football Three Gators targets on Commit Watch in August [HECTOR]

Replies
35
Views
2K
The Swamp
PensacolaGator850
P
JasonHigdon

Rivals250 WR Joshua Moore Commitment Prediction

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Swamp
greyghost14
greyghost14
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 2

Replies
3
Views
323
The Swamp
gators4life24
gators4life24
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 3

Replies
9
Views
382
The Swamp
ftball0129
ftball0129
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back