One of the Top Young Coaches at Florida - Keep an Eye on this Guy



I have heard so many great things about Coach Doeker and just wanted to share with you that he is one of the guys behind the scenes who is making a real difference. I think you will see him in a full-time WR position, either at Florida in the future or somewhere else because I think he is that good of a WR coach. He is an even better person off the field.





From Florida:



David Doeker enters his third season with the Gators after being hired as the wide receiver graduate assistant prior to the 2022 season.





He was recently named to the 30 Under 30 Class of '23 by Our Coaching Network in February of 2023.





Doeker spent three seasons (2019-21) at Louisiana under Billy Napier, including the two in the same role. Doeker joined the Ragin' Cajuns coaching staff initially as a quality control coach working with the wide receivers. He was part of two conference championships (2020-Co, 2021) and three straight (2019-21) Sun Belt West Division titles.





Doeker was a wide receiver for Louisiana from 2015-17. Following his playing career, he served as a student assistant coach at LSU in 2018 where he earned his bachelor of science in business.





A native of Poway, Calif., Doeker is working towards a master's in sport management at Florida.