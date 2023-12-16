ADVERTISEMENT

Official Visit Update: December 16, 2023:

OL Maurice Rodriques has his mother with him
OL Brandon Crenshaw Dickson has his mother and uncle with him
DL Malcolm Alcorn Crowder has his mother and father with him _EDIT he did not attend, I did not find out until Saturday evening though..

What the Day Holds:

Today, the OVs had 8:00 AM ET wake-up calls. The group will not leave for breakfast until around 9:15 AM ET. They will have the first meal of the day at the Heavener Football Training Center and will spend about 90 minutes. Next up on the list is the Weight Room presentation, which will last about 30 minutes. After that, you could find yourself in one of three different presentations (Athletic/Nutrition/GatorMade). This brings us into the 1:00 PM hour for lunch, followed by some long free time. The group will get back together for dinner at Visors, and after that, the parents and coaches are one-on-one.
 
