The Gators’ .301 hitting percentage was led by sophomore Kennedy Martin’s 25 kills.



FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The No. 11 Florida volleyball team opened the 2024 season with a 3-1 win (25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 25-11) over Colorado State Friday night inside a packed Moby Arena of 7,500 fans.



The Gators tallied 53 kills and hit a .301, as the Martin duo - Kennedy Martin and Isabel Martin - registered a combined 36. Kennedy lead the way with 25 kills for a .568 clip (25-4-37) to become the first Florida player since Jenny Whitehead in 1999 to record 25 kills in a season opener. Isabel Martin finished with 11 kills to register a .429 clip (11-2-21) in her Gator debut.



Freshman Taylor Parks captained Florida’s offense tonight, dishing out 44 assists while recording four digs, three aces and three kills in her first collegiate match.



A force at the net, UF totaled 12 team blocks and held the Rams to a .174 hitting percentage. Freshman Jaela Auguste and K. Martin both posted a team-high five blocks, while Alec Rothe added two solo blocks to the stats sheet.



Leading the backcourt defense, Libero Elli McKissock finished with 10 digs in her final season opener. Emily Canaan registered nine digs, while I. Martin (6), K. Martin (5), Taylor Parks (4), AC Fitzpatrick (3) and Emerson Houle (2) contributed in the fourth-setter.



Florida’s aggressive serving was rewarded with eight aces, with five Gators tallying at least one ace in Friday’s win. Taylor Parks lead the way with three, while I. Martin followed with two.



Records

No. 11 Florida (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

Colorado State (0-1, 0-0 Mountain West)



How It Happened

Set 1





* After being first on the scoreboard, Florida went point-for-point with the Rams at the start of set one. Colorado State’s aggressive serving gave them a two-point advantage throughout the opening half, but a 3-0 serving run from McKissock turned the tables as Florida went into the media timeout ahead, 15-13. Out of the break, Colorado State tied it up at 19, but back-to-back kills from Isabel Martin forced a Rams timeout with the Gators ahead, 21-19. A race to 25, Auguste recorded her first collegiate kill to help Florida take the first set, 25-21.



* Set 1Team Stats | .448 (17-4-29) Hitting % | 16 Assists | 10 Digs | 3 Aces



Set 2



* The Rams kept a steady lead at the start of the second set, but a 3-0 serving run from Isabel Martin closed the gap and tied it up at nine. A deep corner attack from Kennedy Martin gave Florida a 13-11 advantage and forced a Colorado State timeout. A solo block from Taylor Parks increased the lead to 18-15, but the Rams didn’t back down. A 3-0 scoring run tied it at 18 and make Florida use its first timeout. Out of the break, a kill followed by a solo block from Kennedy Martin and Colorado State errors gave Florida the momentum to pull ahead and clinch the second set, 25-21.



* Set 2 Team Stats | .367 (15-4-30) Hitting % | 15 Assists | 6 Digs | 4 Team Blocks | 1 Ace



Set 3



* There were 14 ties and seven lead changes in the third set. After trailing 7-5, an ace from Hoyle tied it at eight. Points were exchanged back-and-forth, but Colorado State pulled ahead to take the lead midway, 15-14. An ace from Parks notched it at 18 and forced Colorado State to call a timeout. Kills from K. Martin and Fitzpatrick gave Florida a 22-20 advantage and make the Rams use their second timeout. Out of the break, Gators extend their lead and a kill from Rothe made it match-point Florida. Attack errors from the Gators helped the Rams stay in it and make it 24-23. Colorado State snagged the next two points to force a fourth set after winning the third, 26-24.



* Set 3 Team Stats | .107 (11-8-28) Hitting % | 11 Digs | 10 Assists | 3 Blocks | 2 Aces



Set 4



* The Gators came with vengeance in the fourth set, totaling five team blocks and holding Colorado State to a -.222 hitting percentage. A 5-0 scoring run off of Isabel Martin’s serve made Colorado State call an early timeout. Florida continued to push the points, extending the lead to 12-6. A big block from Rothe made it 15-8. Another serving run from Isi Martin helped solidify the 25-11 set win for the Gators to earn their first win of the 2024 season.



* Set 4 Team Stats | .269 (10-3-26) Hitting % | 12 Digs | 9 Assists | 5 Team Blocks | 2 Aces



Notables





* The Gators have now won 32 season openers, including eight-straight



* Jaela Auguste, Lauren Harden, Isabel Martin, Taylor Parks and Alec Rothe made their career debuts in the Orange and Blue jersey.



* Four players made their first official start as a Gator: Isabel Martin, Taylor Parks, Alec Rothe and Amaya Thomas



* Kennedy Martin becomes the first Florida player since Jenny Whitehead in 1999 to record 25 kills in a season opener.



* Four Gators registered career-high kills



* Jaela Auguste: 4 Kills



* Taylor Parks: 3 Kills



* Alec Rothe: 2 Kills



* Amaya Thomas: 1 Kill



* Kennedy Martin’s 25 kills continues her streak of recording 10 or more kills from the 2023 season.



* UF improves to 5-2 (4-2 under Wise) in all-time series against Colorado State



* The Gators are now 2-1 in four-set matches against the Rams



* Florida now holds a 2-1 record against Northern Colorado in Ft. Collins, Colo.



* UF is now 1-0 in four-set matches during the 2024 season



Up Next



* The Gators continue their Colorado road trip, heading south to Greeley, CO for Saturday’s matchup against Northern Colorado. First serve against the Bears is set for 8 p.m. ET inside Bank of Colorado.





No. 11 Florida at Northern Colorado

Saturday, Aug. 31 | 8 p.m. ET





#11 Florida 1-0 | Northern Colorado 1-0





Bank of Colorado Arena - Greeley, CO

Live Stream: ESPN+