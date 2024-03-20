No. 10 Gators Set for Road Midweek Matchup at FGCU

Florida holds an overall record of 7-2 against the Eagles and are 7-1 this season on the road.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 10th-ranked Florida softball program heads to Fort Meyers to take on FGCU in a midweek non-conference matchup at the FGCU Softball Complex at 5 p.m. ET.

The Gators (25-4) and the Eagles (21-9) will face each other for the first time since their last meeting in Gainesville during the 2022 season. FGCU earned its second ever victory over UF with a 3-2 decision at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



This season Florida will bring one of the nation's most potent offenses to face the Eagles. UF currently ranks in the top five nationally in batting average (.374 - 4th), doubles (57 - 2nd), on base percentage (.480 - 2nd), scoring (9.03 - 3rd), slugging percentage (.642 - 5th) and walks (130 - 3rd). In addition, the Gators pitching staff enters the week ranked nationally in ERA (1.20 - 2nd) and shutouts (16 - 1st).

Leading the way individually from the circle are freshmen Keagan Rothrock (11-3) and Ava Brown (11-1). The duo accounts for 9 complete-game shutouts on the season with Rothrock recording five and Brown notching four, which puts them as the top two freshmen in the country in complete-game shutouts.



Offensively for the Gators, seven hitters boast a batting average above .300 on the season with Skylar Wallace (.480), Jocelyn Erickson (.443), Korbe Otis (.441) and Kendra Falby (.434) leading the way. Senior outfielder Katie Kistler had a career week at the plate last week as she set single-game career highs in RBI (5) twice, hits (3) and runs scored (3), while she also hit two home runs over the four-game span.



FGCU leans a on a pair of pitchers as the duo of Allison Sparkman (0.82 ERA) and Angelina Bonilla (0.88 ERA) as they rank 10th and 12th respectively nationally in the category. Bonilla is also the nation's saves leader with six so far on the year.



Offensively for the Eagles the bring to the game with four batters with average over .300 on the season and are led by Nikki Gibson's .400 average.



The Gators will be the Eagles fourth Top 25 opponent of the season as the have faced then ranked No. 4 Washington (L, 6-2) and No. 16 Florida State (W, 3-1 & L, 13-6).



After Wednesday's competition the Gators will step back into Southeastern Conference play against NR/No. 23 Kentucky at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this Friday through Sunday. It's the first conference series at home this season.