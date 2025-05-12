Florida will host its 19th NCAA Regional in program history May 16-18 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the 19th time at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



The team found out their placement as the national No. 3 seed during tonight's selection show on ESPN2.



Joining Florida in the Gainesville Regional will be Florida Atlantic (44-10), Mercer (38-24) and Georgia Tech (27-21).



The double-elimination regional starts Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18.



Florida's first game of the regional is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. vs. Mercer on ESPN+.



As the No. 3-seed in this year's tournament, should the Gators win the Gainesville Regional, Florida would then face the winner out of the Durham Region hosted by No. 14-seed Duke.



The Gators have hosted a regional in 18 of 19 NCAA appearances under head coach Tim Walton, who is in his 20th season as Florida's head coach.



Gators Road to Oklahoma City



* The Gators hold a 55-21 (.724) record overall at the NCAA Regionals



* Under Walton, the Gators hold a 50-9 (.850) record overall in NCAA Regionals



* This is the 19th season that the Gators have hosted an NCAA Regional and 18th time under Walton



* Florida has earned a Top 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in program history. It's also the first time that UF has been selected as the No. 3 national seed



* This is the Gators' highest seed since they were the No. 2 seed in 2018.



Tickets

All softball season ticket holders may now purchase their seats for all sessions. All-sessions passes and single-sessions tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 10 a.m.