Red-hot Florida is looking to finish 2025 with a perfect 9-0 record in home midweek games.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As winners of 13 of their last 15 games, the Florida Gators conclude 2025 midweek play on Tuesday night at Condron Family Ballpark with their lone battle against the USF Bulls this season.



First pitch between the Gators (33-16, 11-13 SEC) and Bulls (24-21, 12-9 AAC) is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.



Florida defeated USF, 4-1, on May 7 of last year to improve to 65-28 overall and 44-12 at home in the series. Having won eight of the last 10 in Gainesville dating back through 2018, the Gators boast 25-5 overall and 21-4 home marks in the head-to-head series under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan



Fresh off his 750th-career win on Sunday, O'Sullivan (750-365) is aiming to eclipse another major milestone on Tuesday night as he goes for his 500th home victory (499-150).



Pitching Matchup

Tuesday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)



USF

RHP Landen Yorek (3-2, 6.04 ERA)



Florida

RHP Matthew Jenkins (0-1, 10.64 ERA)





RED HOT REPTILES

The Gators embark on the midweek having won 13 of their last 15 games overall, featuring a 10-2 record in their last 12 SEC tilts while claiming four-straight series. During the 15-game turnaround, Florida has registered seven comeback victories and outscored its opponents by a 136-to-62 tally, translating to a plus-4.9 runs per game differential. UF hitters have slashed .316/.430/.568 while the pitching staff has worked to a 3.80 ERA, .252 batting average against and 152-to-59 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The stretch has significantly improved Florida's postseason positioning with a current RPI of 15 and No. 5 strength of schedule.





FOUNDERS KEEPERS

Florida delivered one of its most dominant SEC series - home or away - in sweeping South Carolina in Columbia for the first time since 1996. Representing UF's first SEC road sweep since 2022 at Mississippi State, Florida's plus-31 run differential (39-8) was its highest in an SEC series in 23 years (2022 vs. Ole Miss, +31). The Gators also reclaimed the all-time series lead (57-56) for the first time since March 26, 2021. Every player that started at least two games for UF in Columbia scored at least three runs and had at least two hits. Eight of nine UF starters recorded at least three hits in the series.





MIDWEEK MAGIC

Florida heads into Tuesday with a perfect 8-0 record in home midweek contests, winning by an average of 6.4 runs per game (80-29). The Gators are 11-2 in 13 total midweek games this year, outscoring opponents, 110-57, in those matchups.





NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE

The Gators are 22-3 in non-conference play this season, boasting three-game sweeps of Air Force, Dayton and Harvard as well as series wins over Miami and Florida State. Against non-conference competition, Florida is slashing .330/.446/.580 with 45 home runs, two triples and 61 doubles as a team while averaging 4.3 extra-base hits and 9.4 runs per game. Non-conference opponents have produced a meager .217/.312/.324 batting line with 16 home runs and 1.6 extra-base knocks per tilt against the Gators, as UF pitching has worked to a stellar 3.41 ERA and 285-to-82 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 203 innings.





RUNNING THE STATE

In 15 games against in-state competition, Florida has gone 12-3 featuring wins against Jacksonville (two), Stetson (two), North Florida (two), Miami (two), Florida State (two), Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M.





COMFY AT CONDRON

Having won eight of their last nine home games, the Gators are 24-8 at Condron Family Ballpark this season (.750). Florida has swung the bats extremely well at home, owning a .316/.430/.545 slash line to opponents' .232/.337/.378 clip. The Gators have averaged 8.0 runs and 3.9 extra-base hits per game at home while limiting visiting teams to 4.4 runs and 2.2 extra-base knocks per contest. Florida pitching has also been noticeably better at Condron, as evidenced by a 4.43 ERA, .232 batting average against and 350-to-125 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 262 innings pitched.





NATIONAL RANKINGS

Through 49 games, Florida remains ranked inside the top-50 teams nationally across 12 statistical categories. Led by the fifth-most strikeouts per nine innings (11.6) in the country, the Gators also rank 12th in shutouts thrown (five), 17th in home runs (80), 18th in slugging percentage (.524), 23rd in fielding percentage (.979), 26th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.58), 33rd in runs scored (389), 36th in doubles (100), 38th in on-base percentage (.414), 40th in batting average (.304), 42 in hits (484) and 49th in winning percentage (.673). Florida's five shutouts thrown sit third in the SEC behind Arkansas (seven) and Vanderbilt (six).





MURDERER'S ROW

Florida features one of the fiercest lineups in the country with five hitters boasting an OPS above 1.000 in catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay (1.088), infielder Colby Shelton (1.064), infielder Bobby Boser (1.034), infielder Brendan Lawson (1.013) and catcher Luke Heyman (1.011). All five Gators are batting at least .300 and slugging over .560. Their 56 combined home runs make up 70.0% of the team's total (80).





EVANS & YOST DO THE MOST

Entering the weekend with just one home run apiece on the season, outfielders Hayden Yost and Ty Evansboth homered twice in the series at South Carolina to combine for a whopping 16 RBI and 11 runs scored. For Yost, the performance netted SEC Player of the Week honors as he finished 5-for-10 (.500/.615/1.100) with an SEC-high eight RBI on the week. Yost drove in multiple runs in all three games, stole two bases and even robbed a two-run home run from Kennedy Jones over the center-field wall in the fourth inning of game one.





Shifting to Evans, the senior has now homered three times in the last four games (16 at bats) after going homerless in his first 25 games of the season (69 at bats). His eight RBI last week matched Yost for the SEC lead, as Evans went 5-for-13 (.385/.429/.923) with 12 total bases.





CLEMENTIME

With the Gators going 13-2 over the last 15 contests, one of the major keys has been the emergence of redshirt sophomore right-hander Jake Clemente in the closer role. Each of Clemente's six saves this season have come in the last 15 games, during which he has dominated to the tune of a team-low 0.53 ERA, .167 batting average against and 29-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 17 innings. All six of Clemente's saves have been more than one inning in length highlighted by five saves of six-plus outs and four of eight outs or more.





GATORS SLUGGERS

Florida beat South Carolina, 22-3, in game two of the series, marking the second time this season that the team has scored 20-plus runs in a game (March 8 vs. Harvard, 22-6). This represents the first time since 2019 that the Gators have scored at least 20 runs multiple times in the same season (March 3, 2019 vs. Winthrop, 28-5 & March 12, 2019 vs. Florida State, 20-7).





STEALING THE SHOW

The Gators have now stolen 76 bases in 91 attempts (83.5%) after swiping 10 in 11 tries in the series at South Carolina. That equates to 1.6 steals per game after Florida averaged just 0.7 steals per game last season. After 49 contests, the Gators have already surpassed their 2024 steals total (43) by 33. Boser paces the team with 15 steals in 17 attempts, which is tied for fifth in the SEC.





RELENTLESS REPTILES

By erasing a three-run deficit to win the series opener at South Carolina, 9-5, Florida has now secured 14 come-from-behind victories in 2025. Last season, the Gators delivered 21 wins in comeback fashion, featuring 12 of the team's 13 SEC wins. Going back two seasons, 22 of the 2023 Gators' program-record 54 victories came via comebacks.





ON DECK

Florida travels to Austin, Tex. for a showdown against No. 1 Texas from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11. Friday night's series opener airs on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. ET.



UF RELEASE