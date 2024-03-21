No. 10 Gators Impressive in Shutout Win Over Eagles. Florida struck for nine runs on 10 hits in the victory over FGCU.





Fort Myers, Fla. - The 10th-ranked Florida softball program shutout FGCU, 9-0 (5 innings) at the FGCU Softball Complex Wednesday afternoon. The shutout was the 17th of the season, which leads the nation.





The Gators (26-4) and the Eagles (20-11) met for just the 10th time in program history and after today's win UF improved to 8-2 overall against FGCU.





After a scoreless first frame of action, Florida batted around the order and struck for five runs on just two hits in the frame to take a 5-0 lead. Ava Brown and Reagan Walsh started the rally with back-to-back four-pitch walks and Mia Williams loaded the bases after being hit by the 2-2- offering from FGCU starting pitcher Claire Maulding (5-5). Maulding then followed up with another four-pitch walk to freshman Cassidy McLellan to load the bases and then was relieved by Ally Hume to face the top of the UF lineup.





Maulding forced a flyout to shallow left field, but then had to face 2023 SEC Player of the Year Skylar Wallace. Wallace fell behind in the count 1-2, but sent the fourth pitch offered by Maulding over the right center field wall for her seventh home run of the season and the first grand slam of her career.





The Eagles attempted to rally in the bottom of the second and third innings as the earned their first baserunner via a walk and their first hit against Keagan Rothrock (12-3). Rothrock just down the second inning rally and stranded the pair of baserunners with a strikeout looking. In the third, FGCU's leadoff batter reached on an infield single and the Eagles pick up their second third of the game with a one-out single to center field. Walsh ended this rally after fielding a groundball down the third base line was turned into a 5-3 double play.





The Gators stretched its lead out to 7-0 over the Eagles in the top of the fourth inning. Katie Kistler led off the frame with a double to center field and was later driven home on a SAC fly to deep left field by Walsh. Williams notched a infield field single to keep the rally going, stole second and Cassidy McLellan follow up with a walk to set the table for Kendra Falby. Falby split the left and center field defenders with an RBI double that scored Williams for second.





Brown entered in relief in the circle of Rothrock in the bottom of the fourth inning and held the Eagles scoreless in the frame after a leadoff single. Wallace erased the runner when she initiated a groundout double play as she scooped up the ball rolling up the middle of the infield stepped on the bag at second and fired to first. Wallace closed out the frame with another groundout to short.





UF put the game into run-rule territory with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead 9-0. Kistler ripped her third hit of the game with a one-out shot through the left field and Walsh drilled her 10th home run of the season with a moonshot off the top of the FGCU scoreboard in left field.





Next up for the Gators is a Southeastern Conference three-game series where the program will host Kentucky Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network, Saturday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+ and Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.





Notables:



* The Gators improved/fell to 7-2 against FGCU and are 23-3 in nonconference play this season.



* Florida earned its 21st run-rule victory and 17th shutout of the season in the win over FGCU.



* It's only the fourth time in program history that the Gators have posted at least 21 run-rule wins in a season.



* 22 - 2009



* 22 - 2011



* 21 - 2016



* 21 - 2024



* Florida's 17 shutouts lead the nation.



* Skylar Wallace hit her first grand slam of her career with a shot over the right center field wall in the second inning.



* It's also the first grand slam of the season for the Gators as a team.



* Katie Kistler tied her career-high in hits after going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.



* The Gators recorded a season-high 12 walks in this afternoon's winning effort.