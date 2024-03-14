No. 10 Gators Blow Past Hatters in Midweek Contest

Senior outfielder Katie Kistler had a career-high five RBI and three runs scored in the win after going 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and a double.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 10th-ranked Florida softball team notched its' 18th run-rule victory of the season with an 11-2 (5 inning) win Wednesday evening over Stetson at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



The Gators (22-4) offense ripped four doubles and blasted three home runs en route to the win over the Hatters (9-16). Senior outfielder Katie Kistler (2-for-2) had a career night at the plate as she notched career-highs in RBI (5) and runs scored (3), while junior Reagan Walsh (2-for-3) recorded her second multi-home run game of the season with a career-high two.



Florida fell behind in the top of the first inning of play as Stetson was able to push across a run on right-handed starting pitcher Ava Brown (10-1). Brown issued a leadoff walk to start the game, but the runner was quickly erased as catcher Jocelyn Erickson caught her eighth runner of the season trying to steal a base. The Hatters however was able to string together a hit by pitch, a single, a walk and a SAC fly to plate their first run.



Erickson came through at the plate in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Korbe Otis ripped a two-out double to left center and scored on Erickson's RBI single through the right side of the Stetson infield.



From the second through the fourth innings, the UF offense was able to hang a crooked number in the runs column to put the game out of reach.



Kistler stretched the lead out to 3-1 in the second with a one-out, two-RBI double that scored freshman Cassidy McLellan and Baylee Goddard who reached via a walk and hit-by-pitch respectively. Skylar Wallace drove home Kistler later in the frame to push the lead out to 4-1 via an RBI double down the left field line.



The Gators added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-1 lead over the Hatters. Walsh crushed her first home run of the evening to right center field off of Stetson starting pitcher Lauren Hobbs. Goddard drew another hit-by-pitch to reach base and Kistler followed with a four-pitch walk to put runners on before a pitching change was made. Kendra Falby drove the pair in off the new pitcher with a double over the head of the left fielder.



Stetson struck back with a run in the top of the fourth inning to close down the lead to 7-2. A single, a walk and a SAC bunt put runners on first and second with one out, which was then followed by an RBI single to right field.



Florida's offense responded with a four-run frame in the home half of the fourth inning that would close the scoring at 11-2. The two-out rally began with Walsh's second home run of the night that cleared the fence just inside the foul pole down the left field line. McLellan ripped a single up the middle in the next at-bat and Goddard drew her third hit-by-pitch of the night to set the table for Kistler's second home run of the season. The three-run shot went well over the wall in right center field and put the game in run-rule territory.



Freshman right-hander Keagan Rothrock entered in relief of Brown in the circle in the top of the fifth and the Whiteland, Ind., native notched back-to-back strikeouts and ended the game with a foul out.



Florida continues non-conference play this weekend with a series of games against Mercer and Indiana this Friday through Sunday. The Gators will take on the Bears in a single contest Friday at 6 p.m. and will play a pair of games against the Hoosiers with a solo contest Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.



Notables:



* Katie Kistler had a career night at the plate as she recorded career-highs in RBI (5), runs (3) and home runs (1).

* Reagan Walsh notched her second multi-home run game of the season and fourth of her career as she hit a career-high two in tonight's win.

* Baylee Goddard tied her career-high with three hit-by-pitches tonight.

* Goddard currently ranks sixth all-time in program history in the category with a total of 43 over her career.

* Erickson threw out her eighth base runner of the season in the top of the first inning of play and is now 8-for-9 on throwing out would be base stealers.

* The Gators produced their 18th run-rule win of the year, which leads all SEC program's this season.