No. 10 Florida Shuts Out Indiana. The Gators scored 10 runs for the second-straight game against the Hoosiers.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 10th-ranked Florida softball team earned its 16th shutout of the year with a, 10-0 (5 inning), victory over Indiana to close out the weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.





The Gators (25-4) received a complete-game effort in the circle from freshman right hander Ava Brown (11-1) where she only allowed three hits and two walks on just 58 pitches. Brown also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI in the win against the Hoosiers (25-4).





Florida's Kendra Falby led off the home half of the first inning with a 14-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk. The Odessa, Fla., native stole second and advanced to third via a groundout to the right side of the infield before being driven home on a Korbe Otis RBI single to left center that gave UF a 1-0 lead.





Reagan Walsh gave the Gators a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a one-out home run to right center field for her ninth homer of the year.





The Orange and Blue opened up the game with a four-run bottom of the third frame to take a 6-0 lead over Indiana. Skylar Wallace ripped a one-out single, which was followed by a two-run home run by Jocelyn Erickson. Erickson's blast cleared the right center field walk for her fifth homer of the year.





The rally continued via an Otis walk and a brown single that put two runners on with two outs. Walsh stepped back up to the plated and drilled a two-RBI double down the left field line.





Florida concluded its scoring for the afternoon with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that extended the lead out to 10-0. Avery Goelz led of the frame with a single up the middle, which was followed by a bunt single from Falby. After a fielder's choice retired Falby, Wallace stole second to put runners at second and third. Otis drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases, which allowed a hit-by-pitch RBI by Kistler.





Brown put the game out of reach and cleared the bases in the next at-bat as she ripped a three-RBI double down the left field line.





Next up for the Gators is a trip to FGCU this Wednesday, March 20, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.





Notables:



* Florida earned its 20th run-rule victory and 16th shutout of the season in the win over Indiana.



* It's only the fourth time in program history that the Gators have posted at least 20 run-rule wins in a season.



* 22 - 2009



* 22 - 2011



* 21 - 2016



* 20 - 2010



* 20 - 2024



* Ava Brown turned in her fourth complete-game shutout of the season while she also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI.



* Katie Kistler concluded her week going 5-for-10 with 11 total RBI, which also included a double, triple and a pair of home runs.



* Reagan Walsh belted her ninth home run of the season, while Jocelyn Erickson hit her fifth of the year.