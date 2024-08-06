The last time UCF visited the Swamp the Gators rolled 42-0 behind quarterback Chris Leak, who ended the game with four touchdown passes. FR Sensation Tim Tebow lead all rushers with 62-yards on nine carries. Percy Harvin caught four passes for 99-yards and one touchdown. Florida stomped Ohio State for the BCS National Championship a few months later to close out a historic season.August 31 - Miami Swamp Opener 3:30 PMSeptember 7 - Samford in The Swamp 7:00 PM Community DaySeptember 14 - Texas A&M in The Swamp 3:30 PM Championship Reunion WeekendOctober 5 - UCF (NIGHT) in The Swamp Staff AppreciationOctober 19 - Kentucky in The Swamp (FLEX) Homecoming/GatorMade/Hall of FameNovember 16 - LSU in The Swamp (FLEX) Saluting Those Who ServeNovember 23- Ole Miss in The Swamp 12:00 PM Senior Day