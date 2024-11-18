JasonHigdon
Lagway, James and Smack Earn SEC Weekly Honors for Performances against LSU
The Gators took three weekly conference honors in one week for the first time in nearly eight years.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators Quarterback DJ Lagway, Linebacker Shemar James, and Kicker Trey Smack all garnered weekly honors from the SEC for their performances in the Gators’ 27-16 win over the LSU Tigers, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Lagway, James and Smack are the first trio of Gators to earn weekly honors in the same week in nearly eight years to the day, when on Nov. 21, 2016 Tyrie Cleveland (Freshman of the Week), Eddie Piniero (Special Teams Player of the Week), and David Reese (Defensive Player of the Week) garnered the same three honors against the same LSU Tigers.
DJ LAGWAY, QB – SEC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Despite running only 43 plays and possessing the ball for just 18:17 minutes, Lagway authored an explosive performance, with seven of his 13 passes connecting for more than 17 yards.
He connected with Elijhah Badger in the first quarter for his lone touchdown pass of the day, a 23-yard connection to put the Gators up 7-0 early. Later, the freshman again completed a pass to Elijhah Badger for 36 yards – his longest pass of the day – to the LSU 1-yard line, setting up Ja’Kobi Jackson’s go-ahead 1-yard rushing touchdown to give the Gators a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish
Lagway finished with 13 passes on 26 attempts, 226 passing yards, one touchdown, and a 135.7 passer rating.
His nod is the second such weekly honor for the Gators this season, joining Jadan Baugh who took home freshman of the week honors following Florida’s win over Kentucky on Oct. 19. The Backfield of Baugh and Lagway has been a revelation for Florida’s offense, as the tandem has gone 2-0 while starting together. Their two starts are the only two all-freshman starting backfields in program history, and account for the only two wins by an all-freshman backfield in FBS this season.
He is the first Gators quarterback to win an SEC Freshman of the Week honor since Treon Harris did so on November 10, 2014.
SHEMAR JAMES, ILB – SEC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The selection comes after James posted multiple career highs in Florida’s 27-16 win over the LSU Tigers, including sacks (2), pass breakups (2) and tackles for loss (2), while collecting a season-high 11 tackles.
James led a Florida front-seven that tallied 7 sacks of LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier against an LSU Offensive line that had allowed only six sacks this season prior to Saturday. Florida’s assault up front stifled LSU’s run game, held to just 2.9 yards per carry on 44 attempts. Florida totaled 11 tackles for loss and 6 additional quarterback hurries.
He also accounted for two pass breakups, further disrupting the Tigers’ aerial attack as the pocket constantly closed.
TREY SMACK, K – SEC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Smack had a perfect night, drilling all five of his kicks including a new career-long 55-yard field goal. His 3/3 performance on extra points continued his perfect 34/34 season on point after attempts.
In the second quarter, Smack nailed a 49-yard field goal to secure a 10-7 lead for the Gators. In the third quarter, trailing 13-10, Smack concluded Florida’s eight play drive with the 55-yard rocket to tie the game.
