New Story Florida’s Leanne Wong and Danie Ferris Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Nov 5, 2021
Florida’s Leanne Wong and Danie Ferris Earn SEC Weekly Honors


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Gator duo claimed Southeastern Conference weekly honors after Florida gymnastics’ season-opening Jan. 10 quad meet win.

Posting the nation’s top all-around total of this young season earns senior All-American Leanne Wong (Overland Park, Kansas) the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week. Sticking her vault debut for a national high 9.95 gives sophomore Danie Ferris (Palm Coast, Fla.) a share of the SEC Specialist of the Week award with LSU’s Ashley Cowan.

Leanne Wong: SEC Gymnast of the Week

* Won 15th career all-around title with nation’s high of the week (39.725). Score equals national all-around set by LSU’s Aleah Finnegan in Week 1 and Oregon State’s Jade Carey on Jan. 11.

* No. 1 all-arounder in Jan. 13 Road to Nationals standing

* Used a 9.95 to win uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise to bring her career total of event wins to 65, which moves her to No. 10 position on Florida’s Career Wins Chart

* In Jan. 13 Road to Nationals standings, either No. 1 or No. 2 for bars (No. 2), beam (No. T1) and floor (No. T2). Also T17 for vault

* Fifth SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of Wong’s career



Danie Ferris: SEC Specialist of the Week

* Won season opening vault with nation’s high mark of the season (9.95). Score equals collegiate best for third time.
* One of five to turn in nation’s vault high this season. Shares No. 1 in Jan. 13 Road to Nationals vault standings
* In every vault lineup of collegiate career
* First SEC honor of Gator career


Other recipients of Jan. 14 SEC weekly honors are:
Freshman: Kailin Chio (LSU) and Lily Pederson (Oklahoma)

UP NEXT:
No. 7 Florida starts SEC action Friday at No. 2 and defending NCAA champion LSU. It is the 35th consecutive meeting both teams bring top-10 rankings.

When: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN2 with Olympians Sam Peszek and John Roethlisberger calling the action. Taylor Davis provides sideline reports.
Tickets: $25 - $15

