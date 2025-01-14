Florida’s Leanne Wong and Danie Ferris Earn SEC Weekly Honors





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Gator duo claimed Southeastern Conference weekly honors after Florida gymnastics’ season-opening Jan. 10 quad meet win.



Posting the nation’s top all-around total of this young season earns senior All-American Leanne Wong (Overland Park, Kansas) the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week. Sticking her vault debut for a national high 9.95 gives sophomore Danie Ferris (Palm Coast, Fla.) a share of the SEC Specialist of the Week award with LSU’s Ashley Cowan.



Leanne Wong: SEC Gymnast of the Week



* Won 15th career all-around title with nation’s high of the week (39.725). Score equals national all-around set by LSU’s Aleah Finnegan in Week 1 and Oregon State’s Jade Carey on Jan. 11.



* No. 1 all-arounder in Jan. 13 Road to Nationals standing



* Used a 9.95 to win uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise to bring her career total of event wins to 65, which moves her to No. 10 position on Florida’s Career Wins Chart



* In Jan. 13 Road to Nationals standings, either No. 1 or No. 2 for bars (No. 2), beam (No. T1) and floor (No. T2). Also T17 for vault



* Fifth SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of Wong’s career







Danie Ferris: SEC Specialist of the Week



* Won season opening vault with nation’s high mark of the season (9.95). Score equals collegiate best for third time.

* One of five to turn in nation’s vault high this season. Shares No. 1 in Jan. 13 Road to Nationals vault standings

* In every vault lineup of collegiate career

* First SEC honor of Gator career





Other recipients of Jan. 14 SEC weekly honors are:

Freshman: Kailin Chio (LSU) and Lily Pederson (Oklahoma)



UP NEXT:

No. 7 Florida starts SEC action Friday at No. 2 and defending NCAA champion LSU. It is the 35th consecutive meeting both teams bring top-10 rankings.



When: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

TV: ESPN2 with Olympians Sam Peszek and John Roethlisberger calling the action. Taylor Davis provides sideline reports.

Tickets: $25 - $15



UF RELEASE