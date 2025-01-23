ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Access Inside Access: Coaching Updates + House Shopping

Inside Access: Coaching Updates + House Shopping

I will tell you as much as possible without putting myself in harm's way regarding certain coaching situations. What do we know on paper? Austin Armstrong left Florida to take another position. I expect Billy Napier to have an interview tomorrow with a potential coaching candidate who would come in and replace Coach Armstrong. Still, he will not be coaching the linebacker position. The linebacker coach will be another hire, ultimately, the new defensive coordinator. I was also told the wife will look at some homes this weekend. But that could depend on how the interview goes tonight and tomorrow. Either way, they are getting very close to having the staff filled on the defensive side of the ball. It is important to note that on paper, only one coach currently needs to be replaced on defense.
 
