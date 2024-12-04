ADVERTISEMENT

New Story National Signing Day Live Updates + Inside Access Chat

National Signing Day Live Updates + Inside Access Chat

We will have two threads going on all day tomorrow. One will be the

National Signing Day Commitments & Times & Capsules.


Each time Florida announces a player as official, we will add a quick capsule of the player to that thread. I will not answer questions in this thread, only the one below, which will automatically update in our live Chat. If you ask a question on the NSD Live Chat Thread, it will show up in the Chat, and I can reply. If you post in the Chat, it will show up in the thread, so no one will miss a thing.

National Signing Day Live Updates + Inside Access Chat will be where I live throughout the day on Wednesday.

CHAT ROOM LINK
 
