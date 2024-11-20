ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Access (11/20)

Just two quick notes - I hope you all saw today's Wide Open Wednesday Whispers in the Hall. If not, go check that out. In addition to those nuggets, I wanted to share a few more.

I expect to see Myron Charles back in Florida this weekend, and he will or should be bringing his family. Assuming a trip occurs, things are going in the right direction for Charles. It is important to understand we are predicting things based on particular situations unfolding, and Charles and family in Gainesville this weekend is one of those requirements for this thing to continue moving in the right direction.

Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench looks like he will be back in Austin this weekend, and I do not see a scenario where he does not ink with the Longhorns. This means all hands on deck for another wide receiver who will be at Florida this weekend, Dallas Wilson.

McCloud will be in Athens this weekend for his official visit
 
