ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Another Official Visit Gets Set: 22 on June 13 Weekend

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,328
107,018
113
Another Official Visit Gets Set: That Makes 22 for June 13 Weekend

We will see a lot of moving parts regarding scheduled visits for sure!

OFFICIAL VISIT SCHEDULE

I caught up with Sunshine State Cornerback Danny Odem, who will officially visit the Florida Gators on the weekend of June 13.

"My family will be going with me. I will be most looking forward to finding out more about the vision/plan Flordia has for me if I am to commit."

Three trips to Nebraska OV
Two trips to NC
Four visits to Penn State

Official Visits:

Penn State May 30-1
Oklahoma June 6-8
Flordia June 13-15
Nebraska June 20-22
I might have some mid-weeks coming in to

Danny Odem 2026 Cornerback

Danny Odem

Cornerback •6'1" | 160 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
 
  • Like
Reactions: edgator44 and Tatton
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Inside Access Inside Access: Inside the Recruiting World (5/8) RedZone Grows

Replies
16
Views
2K
The Swamp
Gator-B
Gator-B
JasonHigdon

New Story Official Visitor Snapshot (2/12/25)

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Football Official Visit Update List (2/20/25)

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Swamp
1956Gator
1
JasonHigdon

New Story Running List of Spring Game Visitors + News & Notes: No TV - My Take

Replies
33
Views
2K
The Swamp
Gator5000e
Gator5000e
JasonHigdon

New Story Spring Game + Recruiting Thread for Orange & Blue Game UPDATES

Replies
86
Views
6K
The Swamp
TOJN_Gator
TOJN_Gator
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back