Another Official Visit Gets Set: That Makes 22 for June 13 Weekend
We will see a lot of moving parts regarding scheduled visits for sure!
OFFICIAL VISIT SCHEDULE
I caught up with Sunshine State Cornerback Danny Odem, who will officially visit the Florida Gators on the weekend of June 13.
"My family will be going with me. I will be most looking forward to finding out more about the vision/plan Flordia has for me if I am to commit."
Three trips to Nebraska OV
Two trips to NC
Four visits to Penn State
Official Visits:
Penn State May 30-1
Oklahoma June 6-8
Flordia June 13-15
Nebraska June 20-22
I might have some mid-weeks coming in to
Danny Odem 2026 Cornerback
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
Danny Odem 2026 Cornerback
Danny OdemCornerback •6'1" | 160 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL