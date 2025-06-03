ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Straight Talk from the Official Visitors + One Cancellation (6/3) Update/Jake Kreul

Straight Talk From the Official Visitors + One Cancellation (6/3)

Florida will host 13 Official Visitors the weekend of June 6th. Take a look at what they are most looking forward to during their time in Gainesville.

Jake Kreul 2026 Edge Defender

Jake Kreul

Edge Defender •6'3" | 230 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL

"I'm really looking forward to diving into the football aspect and seeing what their plan is for me as a player and part of their program, knowing this plan is going to be a big part of what I want to accomplish coming to UF for my OV."

Preston Carey 2026 Defensive Tackle

Preston Carey

Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 300 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL

"I'm really looking forward to going in-depth on what it is like at Florida and what they have to offer in every way. I'm hoping to accomplish learning everything about the program and the college itself. I make a decision on June 30th, so Official Visits are huge for me. I'm really looking forward to getting to Gainesville!"

Cederian Morgan 2026 Wide Receiver

Cederian Morgan

Wide Receiver •6'5" | 210 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Benjamin Russell | Alexander City, AL

"I'm looking forward to having a good time and just building an even stronger bond with the coaches and players."

Kevin Ford Jr 2026 Edge Defender

Kevin Ford Jr.

Edge Defender •6'4" | 240 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Duncanville | Duncanville, TX

"Looking to getting down and seeing what Florida is all about again and just connecting with coaches.Hoping to accomplish everything on a player aspect and just be able to connect with everyone."

Lincoln Watkins 2026 Tight End

Lincoln Watkins

Tight End •6'4" | 228 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Northern | Port Huron, MI

"I am honestly looking forward to spending more time with the coaches and getting to experience what Florida is all about relationally. It was gonna be a great time and a lot of fun. Hopefully, this will help me with my final decision. While I am down there, I am hoping I can get a real feel for the need for me as a player. I want to feel very prioritized, which I am already mostly there."

Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End

Kekua Aumua

Tight End •6'6" | 257 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL

"I've been up there many times; Florida can't possibly show me more love than they already have! I love everything about the gators; now I'm just excited to get my dad and gramma up there and have them experience it for themselves!"

Somourian Wingo Jr 2026 Wide Receiver

Somourian Wingo Jr.

Wide Receiver •6'3" | 180 lbs
Class of 2026 @ St. Augustine | St. Augustine, FL

"Just consistency, proof, Loyalty as well. Hoping to have a good time, hoping for my family to enjoy themselves and just have a great weekend learning and being around the Florida culture and staff."

NOTE:
The Jamarrion Gordon Official Visit is cancelled.
 
Latest posts

