Ring of Honor
Nov 5, 2021
Florida will host 13 Official Visitors the weekend of June 6th. Take a look at what they are most looking forward to during their time in Gainesville.
Jake Kreul 2026 Edge Defender
Jake KreulEdge Defender •6'3" | 230 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL
"I'm really looking forward to diving into the football aspect and seeing what their plan is for me as a player and part of their program, knowing this plan is going to be a big part of what I want to accomplish coming to UF for my OV."
Preston Carey 2026 Defensive Tackle
Preston CareyDefensive Tackle •6'5" | 300 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL
"I'm really looking forward to going in-depth on what it is like at Florida and what they have to offer in every way. I'm hoping to accomplish learning everything about the program and the college itself. I make a decision on June 30th, so Official Visits are huge for me. I'm really looking forward to getting to Gainesville!"
Cederian Morgan 2026 Wide Receiver
Cederian MorganWide Receiver •6'5" | 210 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Benjamin Russell | Alexander City, AL
"I'm looking forward to having a good time and just building an even stronger bond with the coaches and players."
Kevin Ford Jr 2026 Edge Defender
Kevin Ford Jr.Edge Defender •6'4" | 240 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Duncanville | Duncanville, TX
"Looking to getting down and seeing what Florida is all about again and just connecting with coaches.Hoping to accomplish everything on a player aspect and just be able to connect with everyone."
Lincoln Watkins 2026 Tight End
Lincoln WatkinsTight End •6'4" | 228 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Northern | Port Huron, MI
"I am honestly looking forward to spending more time with the coaches and getting to experience what Florida is all about relationally. It was gonna be a great time and a lot of fun. Hopefully, this will help me with my final decision. While I am down there, I am hoping I can get a real feel for the need for me as a player. I want to feel very prioritized, which I am already mostly there."
Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End
Kekua AumuaTight End •6'6" | 257 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL
"I've been up there many times; Florida can't possibly show me more love than they already have! I love everything about the gators; now I'm just excited to get my dad and gramma up there and have them experience it for themselves!"
Somourian Wingo Jr 2026 Wide Receiver
Somourian Wingo Jr.Wide Receiver •6'3" | 180 lbs
Class of 2026 @ St. Augustine | St. Augustine, FL
"Just consistency, proof, Loyalty as well. Hoping to have a good time, hoping for my family to enjoy themselves and just have a great weekend learning and being around the Florida culture and staff."
NOTE:
The Jamarrion Gordon Official Visit is cancelled.
