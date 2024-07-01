JasonHigdon
Inaugural Gators at Sea Fan Cruise Presented by Cruises.com Set for February 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The first-ever Gators at Sea Fan Cruise will set sail in February 2025 on board Royal Caribbean(r) newest ship Utopia of the Seas, from Port Canaveral on a 3-night Bahamian cruise, the Florida Gators announced. This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Gators fans on an interactive, fun-filled adventure featuring Gator Greats and multiple events and activities. This will be a unique opportunity for die-hard members of Gator Nation to connect with some of their favorite players who proudly wore Orange and Blue, while enjoying all the amenities of a world-class cruise ship.
The Gators are partnering with Cruises.com to bring this first-ever fan cruise experience to the high seas from February 14-17, 2025. Gators Fans and Alumni will sail from Port Canaveral to Nassau, Bahamas, and Royal Caribbean(r) exclusive private island retreat, Perfect Day at CocoCay. This cruise experience will include Gator-themed experiences for fans and Alumni both onboard the ship, as well as at the various ports of call. Planned activities include Welcome-Aboard & Farewell Parties, Meet and Greets with Gator Greats, Group Dinners, Beach Party, Watch Parties, Autograph Sessions, Photo Ops with Albert & Alberta, and much more!
The confirmed roster of Gators Alumni for the inaugural Gators at Sea Cruise includes fan favorites such as Alex Brown, Brandon Spikes, Amanda Lorenz, Preston Tucker, and Skylar Wallace. Stay tuned for more athlete announcements in the weeks to come!
Gators fans are encouraged to visit Gators at Sea to learn more about the Gators at Sea Cruise including Fan-Alumni activities, the Royal Caribbean(r) Utopia of the Sea and FAQ's.
"We are honored to partner with the Florida Gators and to bring together this first-ever Gators Fan Cruise and look forward to creating lifelong memories for die-hard Gators fans of all ages" said Tim Saccone, VP of Acquisition Marketing for Cruises.com. "As a cruise travel company, we feel a cruise experience presents a unique and exciting way for fans and players to bond with each other as they explore and discover new destinations together."
"We are pleased to team up with Cruises.com on this exciting event that allows Gator Nation an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with our Gator Greats in a fun-filled, family environment and capture moments that will last a lifetime," said Florida Gators Athletics Director Scott Stricklin.
The Gators at Sea Fan Cruise is operated, facilitated, and administered by Cruises.com, the Official Cruise Partner of the Florida Gators(r). Cruises.com is part of World Travel Holdings, the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company.
