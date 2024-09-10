ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Important Visit Weekend for Star WR

Yes, he is a public UF commit, but with so many teams coming after him it is a very important weekend for him to get back to Gainesville. Not only is he scheduled to visit for the game but should be in town for two days giving him plenty of one on one time with the coaches after the game...


Later in the week we will talk about some of the other guys heading down for this game....

It is important honestly for all UF verbals. Fellow WR commit Naeshaun Montgomery will be in town and Gators Myles Johnson and Jalen Wiggins....
 
