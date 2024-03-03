ADVERTISEMENT

Gators Hire Offensive Assistant

Head Coach Billy Napier has added another coach to the staff. Cleveland Browns offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster will join the Gator Nation, replacing Coach Darnell Stapleton.

From the Browns:
Year with Browns: 3rd

Year as NFL coach: 3rd

Key Notes

· Joined the Browns in 2021 after spending eight years coaching on the college level. Spent first season with the club as an offensive quality control coach before being named an offensive assistant in 2022.

· Helped the Browns lead the NFL in rushing average in 2021 with a 5.09 mark, the highest average by a Browns team since 1966. The team's 6,090 scrimmage yards were the fourth-most by the club in a single-season. RB Nick Chubb finished second in the league in rushing yards.

· Began coaching career as a graduate assistant offensive line coach at Nevada, where he helped develop future Browns All-Pro G Joel Bitonio, who became the second-highest draft pick in school history (second round, 2014).

· Served as offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator, strength coach and travel coordinator at West Virginia State from 2015-16. His offensive line helped the team set numerous school records, including the most touchdowns and points scored.

· Spent three seasons (2017-19) coaching the tight ends at LSU, where he developed future NFL TEs Foster Moreau (fourth round, 2019), Stephen Sullivan (seventh round, 2020) and Thaddeus Moss (undrafted free agent). Moss set the LSU single-season record for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end. Helped the Tigers capture the FBS National Championship after a 13-0 season in 2019. LSU led the nation in total offense, scoring offense and red zone offense in 2019 and finished second in passing offense.

· Native of Miramar, Fla., and four-year starter at right tackle at the University of Louisiana. Anchored an offensive line that finished seventh in the country rushing in both 2007 and 2008.

· Earned a bachelor's degree in management information systems from the University of Louisiana and worked in Baton Rouge as an IT project manager until pursuing a coaching career in 2013. Earned master's degrees in education leadership from the University of Nevada and liberal arts from LSU.

· Decoster and his wife, Amber, have a daughter, Aria, and a son, Zeke.

Johnathan Decoster's Coaching Background:

2013-14 University of Nevada, graduate assistant offensive line coach

2015-16 West Virginia State University, offensive line coach/recruiting
coordinator/strength coach/travel coordinator

2017-19 Louisiana State University, graduate assistant tight ends coach

2020 Old Dominion University, tight ends coach

2021 Cleveland Browns, offensive quality control coach

2022 Cleveland Browns, offensive assistant
 
