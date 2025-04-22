The pair steps in for two assistants who moved on to head coaching jobs



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's basketball team has added a pair of assistant coaches to its staff, head coach Todd Golden announced on Tuesday. Jonathan Safir, who has been UF's director of basketball strategy and analytics since 2022, has been promoted to an assistant coach role. In addition, Dave Klatsky joins the Florida staff after three seasons as the head coach at New York University.



Safir (pronounced like the gem, "sapphire") has been a vital part of Florida's run to the national championship, helping assemble the Gators' roster and shape UF's analytical approach to the game. Safir hails from Buffalo, N.Y., and is a 2015 graduate of Vassar College.



"I am excited to announce the promotion of Jonathan Safir to the position of assistant coach," Golden said. "Jonathan deserves a lot of credit for his work in many different areas of our program that ultimately led to our national championship victory a few weeks ago. He will continue helping me with the various roster management responsibilities he has had, and will take on a bigger role on-court moving forward. I am grateful to have him and Ali remain with us in Gainesville!"



Klatsky comes to UF on the heels of leading NYU to the Division III national title game this season and compiled a 68-16 record over the past three seasons. Prior to his time leading NYU, Klatsky coached at Colgate for 11 seasons from 2011-22and at Stevens Institute of Technology from 2007-11. A native of Holmdel, N.J., Klatsky is a 2001 graduate of Penn.



"I am thrilled to add Dave to our staff as an assistant coach here in Gainesville," Golden said. "I have known Dave for many years and am confident he will fit in with the rest of our staff seamlessly. Dave is a high achiever and a proven winner. Whether it was at Penn as a player, Colgate as an assistant, or NYU as the program's head coach, Dave has won big everywhere he's been. He has a great analytical sense for the game, and is a great teacher on the floor. We are excited to welcome Dave, his wife Abby, and their three boys to the Swamp!"



The pair will take the place of Kevin Hovde and John Andrzejek, who took head coaching jobs at Columbia and Campbell, respectively.



Safir Timeline

Florida



2025-present



Assistant Coach



Florida



2022-25



Director of Basketball Strategy & Analytics



San Francisco



2021-22



Assistant Coach



San Francisco



2018-21



Director of Basketball Operations



Columbia



2016-18



Director of Basketball Operations



Columbia



2015-16



Graduate Manager



Vassar



2011-15



Student-Athlete





Klatsky Timeline

Florida



2025-present



Assistant Coach



NYU



2022-25



Head Coach



Colgate



2011-22



Assistant Coach



Stevens Institute of Technology



2007-11



Assistant Coach



Penn



1999-2003



Student-Athlete