Gators’ 2025 SEC Opponents Revealed

Florida will play the same opponents in 2025 that they are scheduled to play in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Gators' 2025 SEC opponents were revealed as the SEC announced the scheduling format for the 2025 football season on Wednesday.



Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, during the 2025 season teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.



Schools will play the same opponents in 2025 that they are scheduled to play in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons.



Dates, kickoff times, and T.V. designations will be announced at a late time.



The 2025 season will be the second year that the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.



Florida will host Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas. The Gators also will be the home team against Georgia in Jacksonville.



The Longhorns will make their second-ever trip to The Swamp with the first being in 1940 and MSU heads to Gainesville for the first time in 15 years.



Road games feature trips to Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The matchup in Oxford is Florida’s first time back since a 51-35 victory in 2020.



2025 SEC Opponents

Home:

Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.)

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas

Away:

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Texas A&M



2024 Season Tickets

After five sold-out games in 2023, fans can now secure 2024 season tickets for the seven home games in The Swamp with matchups including Miami (Aug. 31), Samford (Sept. 7), Texas A&M (Sept. 14), UCF (Oct. 5), Kentucky (Oct. 19), LSU (Nov. 16) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $70 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.



Click here to secure Season Tickets
 
