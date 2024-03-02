Gator Offensive Lineman Fletcher Westphal Named Virginia High School Player of the Year



Westphal, who played both sides of the ball in high school, will join the Gators’ offensive line unit in 2024.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators freshman Fletcher Westphal was recently recognized as the Virginia High School Player of the Year after his dominant 2024 campaign at Tuscarora High School. The DC Touchdown Club will be recognized Westphal for his efforts at their annual Awards Dinner on Friday, April 19 in Bethesda, Md.







Westphal was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN as well as ranked as one of the top-5 players in the state of Virginia by the same three outlets. The two-way lineman made an impact on both sides of the ball and helped the Tuscarora High School Huskies to an undefeated regular season.







Westphal was a highly coveted offensive lineman during his recruiting cycle but ultimately ended up choosing Florida over countless other schools including, but not limited to, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia and Florida State. He is one of four high school offensive linemen that signed with the Gators in 2024.