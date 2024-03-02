ADVERTISEMENT

Gator Offensive Lineman Fletcher Westphal Named Virginia High School Player of the Year

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,326
88,816
113
Gator Offensive Lineman Fletcher Westphal Named Virginia High School Player of the Year

Westphal, who played both sides of the ball in high school, will join the Gators’ offensive line unit in 2024.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators freshman Fletcher Westphal was recently recognized as the Virginia High School Player of the Year after his dominant 2024 campaign at Tuscarora High School. The DC Touchdown Club will be recognized Westphal for his efforts at their annual Awards Dinner on Friday, April 19 in Bethesda, Md.



Westphal was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN as well as ranked as one of the top-5 players in the state of Virginia by the same three outlets. The two-way lineman made an impact on both sides of the ball and helped the Tuscarora High School Huskies to an undefeated regular season.



Westphal was a highly coveted offensive lineman during his recruiting cycle but ultimately ended up choosing Florida over countless other schools including, but not limited to, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia and Florida State. He is one of four high school offensive linemen that signed with the Gators in 2024.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Thomas B, Tatton, NaughtyGator91 and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Three Florida signees and targets at the All-American Bowl

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Gator Soccer Adds Transfer Delaney Tellex

Replies
0
Views
242
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Otis Named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist

Replies
2
Views
378
The Swamp
Tatton
Tatton
KearsedGator42

(Bad Dog) 17th UGA Player Goes To Jail For Bowl Cut

Replies
16
Views
2K
The Swamp
SpaceGrits
SpaceGrits
JasonHigdon

Gators Set to Take on Fifth-Seeded Virginia in Second Round

Replies
6
Views
528
The Swamp
LLB-ATL
L
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today