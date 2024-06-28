Four-star TE Tae'shaun Gelsey Commitment Prediction (Hector)

Four-star TE Tae'shaun Gelsey Commitment Prediction











Four-star tight end Tae'shaun Gelsey will announce his commitment this Saturday. Gelsey is down to just two programs in his college decisions. He will either commit to the Florida Gators or the Tulane Green Wave.







Tae'shaun Gelsey is a 6’4” 210-pound tight end out of Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Gelsey is the 22nd-ranked tight end in the Class of 2025. He’s also the 59th-ranked recruit in the Sunshine State.







During the recruiting process, Gelsey received over a dozen offers from some of quality football programs in the country. Jones holds offers from schools like Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Tulane, UCF, and Wake Forest.







The Sunshine State native has had a busy recruitment for the past couple of weeks taking official visits to multiple programs. Jones has taken three official visits to Florida, Tulane, and Wake Forest.







The Florida Gators were the first official visit for Gelsey and his recruitment. The Gators are looking to add two tight ends to their 2025 recruiting class. The Gators already landed three-star tight end Micah Jones earlier this month. Florida’s tight end coach Russ Callaway is the primary recruiter for Gelsey.







After the Florida official visit, Gelsey went north out for an official visit with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest seems to be recruiting Gelsey as a wide receiver. Their wide receiver coach, Ari Confesor, is Gelsey’s primary recruiter for the Wake Forest







In his final official visit, Gelsey went out west to take an official visit with the Tulane Green Wave. Tulane zeroed in on Florida tight ends in this recruiting cycle. They also have a tight end committed in this class with Cameron Roberts.







With all that said, I think the Florida Gators will land the commitment for Tae’shaun Gelsey. The Gators should be able to close on the four-star tight end and might be done recruiting the tight end position for the rest of this recruiting cycle.







Prediction: Florida Gators