New Story Florida Tennis Unveils 2024-25 Matchups

The 2024-25 season will mark Head Coach Roland Thornqvist's 25th season at the University of Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Tennis unveils its 2024-25 schedule, featuring two tournaments at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in the fall and 10 home matches in the spring. The slate also includes SEC newcomers, Texas, coming to Gainesville on Mar. 7.

The Gators will officially kick off the season on Friday, September 13, in Chapel Hill at the Kitty Harrison Invitational. The three-day tournament is traditionally an invite-only event featuring the top players in the nation from the year prior. Other events in the September slate for Florida include ITA-All Americans (Sept. 21-29), and the Bedford Cup (Sept. 27-29).

In the month of October Florida will make a stop in Atlanta for the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 10-14). The Gators will then travel to Oklahoma to compete at the Norman 35K starting on Oct. 28.

To start November some will move to Athens, Ga. for Sectionals (Nov. 7-10), while others will compete in San Diego for the ITA Conference Masters Championships (Nov. 7-10). The Gators will end the fall campaign in Texas at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Nov. 19-24).
The Gators will start the spring season hosting the Florida Invitational featuring in-state opponents from Jan. 11-12. Florida will remain on its home courts to face North Florida (Jan. 19) before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 25-26).

February will mark the beginning of dual play with an initial matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan. The Gators will then head to Chicago for ITA National Indoors (Feb. 7-10). Continuing on the road slate, the team will travel to Auburn (Feb. 23), and head to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks on Feb. 28.

The Gators will remain on the road for SEC play going into March with a contest at Georgia (Mar. 2), before a two-match home stretch hosting: Texas (Mar. 7) and Texas A&M (Mar. 9). Florida will get back on the road to face Mississippi State (Mar. 14), and Alabama (Mar. 16).

To close out the month of March, Florida will welcome three conference opponents to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex: Missouri (Mar. 21), Vanderbilt (Mar. 23), and Arkansas (Mar. 28). The final match of March will take place on the courts of new SEC members, Oklahoma (Mar. 30).

Florida will play four matches in April before the start of the post-season. The Gators will start at Tennessee (Apr. 4), and head to Kentucky (Apr. 6) before closing out conference play with home matches against LSU (Apr.11) and Ole Mis (Apr.13).

The 2024 SEC Tournament will be hosted by Auburn this year and is scheduled for April 16-20.

The Florida women's tennis program qualified for its 36th-straight NCAA Tennis Championships in 2024 and hosted the tournament's first and second rounds for the 23rd time in a possible 24 chances since the field expanded to 64 in 1999. The Gators have claimed seven NCAA National Championships, the second-most in the history of the sport.

Women's Tennis 2024-25 Schedule:
Match times will be announced at a later date.

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

SEPTEMBER

Fri. 13-Sun. 15

Kitty Harrison Invitational

Chapel Hill, NC

Sat. 21-Sun. 22

ITA All-American Pre-Qualifying

Cary, NC

Mon. 23-Tue. 24

ITA All-American Qualifying

Cary, NC

Wed. 25-Sun. 29

ITA All-American Main Draw

Cary, NC

Fri. 27-Sun. 29

Bedford Cup

Ft. Myers, FL

OCTOBER

Thur. 10-Mon. 14

ITA Regional Championship

Atlanta, GA

Mon. 28-Sun. Nov. 3

Norman 35k

Norman, OK

NOVEMBER

Thur. 7-Sun. 10

Sectionals

Athens, GA

Thur. 7-Sun. 10

ITA Conference Masters Championship

San Diego, CA

Tue. 19-Sun. 24

NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships

Waco, TX

JANUARY

Sat. 11-Sun. 12

Florida Invitational-FSU and UNF

Gainesville, FL

Sun. 19

UNF

Gainesville, FL

Sat. 25

ITA Kickoff Weekend Florida vs. FIU

Gainesville, FL

Sat.25

ITA Kickoff Weekend Miami (FL) vs. LSU

Gainesville, FL

Sun.26

ITA Kickoff Weekend Consolation

Gainesville, FL

Sun.26

ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship

Gainesville, FL

FEBRUARY

Tue. 4

Michigan

Ann Arbor, Mi

Fri. 7-Mon. 10

ITA National Indoors

Chicago. IL

Sun. 23

Auburn

Auburn, AL

Fri. 28

South Carolina

Columbia, SC

MARCH

Sun. 2

Georgia

Athens, GA

Fri. 7

Texas

Gainesville, FL

Sun. 9

Texas A&M

Gainesville, FL

Fri. 14

Mississippi State

Starkville, MS

Sun. 16

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL

Fri. 21

Missouri

Gainesville, FL

Sun. 23

Vanderbilt

Gainesville, FL

Fri. 28

Arkansas

Gainesville, FL

Sun. 30

Oklahoma

Norman, OK

APRIL

Fri. 4

Tennessee

Knoxville, TN

Sun. 6

Kentucky

Lexington, KY

Fri. 11

LSU

Gainesville, FL

Sun. 13

Ole Miss

Gainesville, FL

Wed. 16-Sun. 20

SEC Tournament

Auburn, AL

MAY

TBD

NCAA First & Second Rounds

Campus Cities-TBD

TBD

NCAA Round of 16

Campus Cities-TBD

Thur. 15-Sun. 18

NCAA Women's Tennis Championships

Waco, TX

UF Release
 
Latest posts

