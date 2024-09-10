JasonHigdon
The 2024-25 season will mark Head Coach Roland Thornqvist's 25th season at the University of Florida.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Tennis unveils its 2024-25 schedule, featuring two tournaments at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in the fall and 10 home matches in the spring. The slate also includes SEC newcomers, Texas, coming to Gainesville on Mar. 7.
The Gators will officially kick off the season on Friday, September 13, in Chapel Hill at the Kitty Harrison Invitational. The three-day tournament is traditionally an invite-only event featuring the top players in the nation from the year prior. Other events in the September slate for Florida include ITA-All Americans (Sept. 21-29), and the Bedford Cup (Sept. 27-29).
In the month of October Florida will make a stop in Atlanta for the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 10-14). The Gators will then travel to Oklahoma to compete at the Norman 35K starting on Oct. 28.
To start November some will move to Athens, Ga. for Sectionals (Nov. 7-10), while others will compete in San Diego for the ITA Conference Masters Championships (Nov. 7-10). The Gators will end the fall campaign in Texas at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Nov. 19-24).
The Gators will start the spring season hosting the Florida Invitational featuring in-state opponents from Jan. 11-12. Florida will remain on its home courts to face North Florida (Jan. 19) before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 25-26).
February will mark the beginning of dual play with an initial matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan. The Gators will then head to Chicago for ITA National Indoors (Feb. 7-10). Continuing on the road slate, the team will travel to Auburn (Feb. 23), and head to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks on Feb. 28.
The Gators will remain on the road for SEC play going into March with a contest at Georgia (Mar. 2), before a two-match home stretch hosting: Texas (Mar. 7) and Texas A&M (Mar. 9). Florida will get back on the road to face Mississippi State (Mar. 14), and Alabama (Mar. 16).
To close out the month of March, Florida will welcome three conference opponents to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex: Missouri (Mar. 21), Vanderbilt (Mar. 23), and Arkansas (Mar. 28). The final match of March will take place on the courts of new SEC members, Oklahoma (Mar. 30).
Florida will play four matches in April before the start of the post-season. The Gators will start at Tennessee (Apr. 4), and head to Kentucky (Apr. 6) before closing out conference play with home matches against LSU (Apr.11) and Ole Mis (Apr.13).
The 2024 SEC Tournament will be hosted by Auburn this year and is scheduled for April 16-20.
The Florida women's tennis program qualified for its 36th-straight NCAA Tennis Championships in 2024 and hosted the tournament's first and second rounds for the 23rd time in a possible 24 chances since the field expanded to 64 in 1999. The Gators have claimed seven NCAA National Championships, the second-most in the history of the sport.
Women's Tennis 2024-25 Schedule:
Match times will be announced at a later date.
DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
SEPTEMBER
Fri. 13-Sun. 15
Kitty Harrison Invitational
Chapel Hill, NC
Sat. 21-Sun. 22
ITA All-American Pre-Qualifying
Cary, NC
Mon. 23-Tue. 24
ITA All-American Qualifying
Cary, NC
Wed. 25-Sun. 29
ITA All-American Main Draw
Cary, NC
Fri. 27-Sun. 29
Bedford Cup
Ft. Myers, FL
OCTOBER
Thur. 10-Mon. 14
ITA Regional Championship
Atlanta, GA
Mon. 28-Sun. Nov. 3
Norman 35k
Norman, OK
NOVEMBER
Thur. 7-Sun. 10
Sectionals
Athens, GA
Thur. 7-Sun. 10
ITA Conference Masters Championship
San Diego, CA
Tue. 19-Sun. 24
NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships
Waco, TX
JANUARY
Sat. 11-Sun. 12
Florida Invitational-FSU and UNF
Gainesville, FL
Sun. 19
UNF
Gainesville, FL
Sat. 25
ITA Kickoff Weekend Florida vs. FIU
Gainesville, FL
Sat.25
ITA Kickoff Weekend Miami (FL) vs. LSU
Gainesville, FL
Sun.26
ITA Kickoff Weekend Consolation
Gainesville, FL
Sun.26
ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship
Gainesville, FL
FEBRUARY
Tue. 4
Michigan
Ann Arbor, Mi
Fri. 7-Mon. 10
ITA National Indoors
Chicago. IL
Sun. 23
Auburn
Auburn, AL
Fri. 28
South Carolina
Columbia, SC
MARCH
Sun. 2
Georgia
Athens, GA
Fri. 7
Texas
Gainesville, FL
Sun. 9
Texas A&M
Gainesville, FL
Fri. 14
Mississippi State
Starkville, MS
Sun. 16
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL
Fri. 21
Missouri
Gainesville, FL
Sun. 23
Vanderbilt
Gainesville, FL
Fri. 28
Arkansas
Gainesville, FL
Sun. 30
Oklahoma
Norman, OK
APRIL
Fri. 4
Tennessee
Knoxville, TN
Sun. 6
Kentucky
Lexington, KY
Fri. 11
LSU
Gainesville, FL
Sun. 13
Ole Miss
Gainesville, FL
Wed. 16-Sun. 20
SEC Tournament
Auburn, AL
MAY
TBD
NCAA First & Second Rounds
Campus Cities-TBD
TBD
NCAA Round of 16
Campus Cities-TBD
Thur. 15-Sun. 18
NCAA Women's Tennis Championships
Waco, TX
UF Release
