The 2024-25 season will mark Head Coach Roland Thornqvist's 25th season at the University of Florida.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Tennis unveils its 2024-25 schedule, featuring two tournaments at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in the fall and 10 home matches in the spring. The slate also includes SEC newcomers, Texas, coming to Gainesville on Mar. 7.



The Gators will officially kick off the season on Friday, September 13, in Chapel Hill at the Kitty Harrison Invitational. The three-day tournament is traditionally an invite-only event featuring the top players in the nation from the year prior. Other events in the September slate for Florida include ITA-All Americans (Sept. 21-29), and the Bedford Cup (Sept. 27-29).



In the month of October Florida will make a stop in Atlanta for the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 10-14). The Gators will then travel to Oklahoma to compete at the Norman 35K starting on Oct. 28.



To start November some will move to Athens, Ga. for Sectionals (Nov. 7-10), while others will compete in San Diego for the ITA Conference Masters Championships (Nov. 7-10). The Gators will end the fall campaign in Texas at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Nov. 19-24).

The Gators will start the spring season hosting the Florida Invitational featuring in-state opponents from Jan. 11-12. Florida will remain on its home courts to face North Florida (Jan. 19) before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 25-26).



February will mark the beginning of dual play with an initial matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan. The Gators will then head to Chicago for ITA National Indoors (Feb. 7-10). Continuing on the road slate, the team will travel to Auburn (Feb. 23), and head to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks on Feb. 28.



The Gators will remain on the road for SEC play going into March with a contest at Georgia (Mar. 2), before a two-match home stretch hosting: Texas (Mar. 7) and Texas A&M (Mar. 9). Florida will get back on the road to face Mississippi State (Mar. 14), and Alabama (Mar. 16).



To close out the month of March, Florida will welcome three conference opponents to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex: Missouri (Mar. 21), Vanderbilt (Mar. 23), and Arkansas (Mar. 28). The final match of March will take place on the courts of new SEC members, Oklahoma (Mar. 30).



Florida will play four matches in April before the start of the post-season. The Gators will start at Tennessee (Apr. 4), and head to Kentucky (Apr. 6) before closing out conference play with home matches against LSU (Apr.11) and Ole Mis (Apr.13).



The 2024 SEC Tournament will be hosted by Auburn this year and is scheduled for April 16-20.



The Florida women's tennis program qualified for its 36th-straight NCAA Tennis Championships in 2024 and hosted the tournament's first and second rounds for the 23rd time in a possible 24 chances since the field expanded to 64 in 1999. The Gators have claimed seven NCAA National Championships, the second-most in the history of the sport.



Women's Tennis 2024-25 Schedule:

Match times will be announced at a later date.



DATE



OPPONENT



LOCATION



SEPTEMBER



Fri. 13-Sun. 15



Kitty Harrison Invitational



Chapel Hill, NC



Sat. 21-Sun. 22



ITA All-American Pre-Qualifying



Cary, NC



Mon. 23-Tue. 24



ITA All-American Qualifying



Cary, NC



Wed. 25-Sun. 29



ITA All-American Main Draw



Cary, NC



Fri. 27-Sun. 29



Bedford Cup



Ft. Myers, FL



OCTOBER



Thur. 10-Mon. 14



ITA Regional Championship



Atlanta, GA



Mon. 28-Sun. Nov. 3



Norman 35k



Norman, OK



NOVEMBER



Thur. 7-Sun. 10



Sectionals



Athens, GA



Thur. 7-Sun. 10



ITA Conference Masters Championship



San Diego, CA



Tue. 19-Sun. 24



NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships



Waco, TX



JANUARY



Sat. 11-Sun. 12



Florida Invitational-FSU and UNF



Gainesville, FL



Sun. 19



UNF



Gainesville, FL



Sat. 25



ITA Kickoff Weekend Florida vs. FIU



Gainesville, FL



Sat.25



ITA Kickoff Weekend Miami (FL) vs. LSU



Gainesville, FL



Sun.26



ITA Kickoff Weekend Consolation



Gainesville, FL



Sun.26



ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship



Gainesville, FL



FEBRUARY



Tue. 4



Michigan



Ann Arbor, Mi



Fri. 7-Mon. 10



ITA National Indoors



Chicago. IL



Sun. 23



Auburn



Auburn, AL



Fri. 28



South Carolina



Columbia, SC



MARCH



Sun. 2



Georgia



Athens, GA



Fri. 7



Texas



Gainesville, FL



Sun. 9



Texas A&M



Gainesville, FL



Fri. 14



Mississippi State



Starkville, MS



Sun. 16



Alabama



Tuscaloosa, AL



Fri. 21



Missouri



Gainesville, FL



Sun. 23



Vanderbilt



Gainesville, FL



Fri. 28



Arkansas



Gainesville, FL



Sun. 30



Oklahoma



Norman, OK



APRIL



Fri. 4



Tennessee



Knoxville, TN



Sun. 6



Kentucky



Lexington, KY



Fri. 11



LSU



Gainesville, FL



Sun. 13



Ole Miss



Gainesville, FL



Wed. 16-Sun. 20



SEC Tournament



Auburn, AL



MAY



TBD



NCAA First & Second Rounds



Campus Cities-TBD



TBD



NCAA Round of 16



Campus Cities-TBD



Thur. 15-Sun. 18



NCAA Women's Tennis Championships



Waco, TX



UF Release