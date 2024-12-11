JasonHigdon
Fans can choose between the Sunshine State Special and the SEC 4-Pack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida softball program has announced two new ticketing options for fans for the upcoming 2025 season: The Sunshine State Special and SEC 4-Pack mini-plans. With season tickets sold out, a mini-plan is the best way to guarantee reserved seating for some of the most sought-after games on the 2025 schedule.
The Sunshine State Special features up to six non-conference games between the Gators and a selection of in-state foes. Fans can choose to purchase tickets for any three games or all six matchups as part of this flexible package before single game tickets go on sale on Jan. 10.
The SEC 4-Pack allows fans to pick any four - or up to 12 - SEC games. This year's home conference slate includes Arkansas, Alabama, and SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.
All mini-plans are on sale now<https://floridagators.com/sports/2024/12/5/softball-mini-plans>.
Each Florida Gators ticket account is limited to eight SEC mini-plans.
Florida opens the 2025 home SEC schedule with conference newcomer Texas from March 15-17. The Gators also welcome Arkansas (April 4-6), Alabama (April 19-21) and Oklahoma (May 1-3) to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in 2025.
The Gators' non-conference slate includes visits from six in-state rivals: North Florida (Feb. 6), Jacksonville (Feb. 11), Stetson (Feb. 12), FGCU (Feb. 26), UCF (March 12) and USF (April 3).
Continue to check FloridaGators.com<https://floridagators.com/sports/softball> for additional updates related to the 2025 softball season.
