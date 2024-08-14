The Gators tee off the season at the Cougar Classic on Sept. 9-10 at Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, S.C.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's golf head coach Emily Glaser released the 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday. The slate features four tournaments in the fall and five in the spring with the Gators Invitational scheduled for March 7-9.



The season tees off at the Cougar Classic (Sept. 9-10) at Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, S.C. A two-time winner of the event, the Gators finished 3rd overall in back-to-back appearances in 2019 and 2021. Next up, UF visits Glaser's alma mater, Michigan State, for the Mary Fossum Invitational from Sept. 22-23.



Florida then heads to the Barbara Nicklaus Cup (Oct. 7-8) at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which will feature stroke play and match play with the Gators men's golf program. The fall finale is set for The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club from Oct. 21-13. Last season, the Gators concluded three consecutive tournament wins in the fall there as Maisie Filler also won medalist honors.



The spring begins with an event in the 'Sunshine State' at the Sea Best Intercollegiate from Jan. 27-28 at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla followed by a trip on the west coast at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge (Feb. 2-4) at Palos Verdes Country Club. A year ago, the tournament was altered to match play that featured the Gators going 2-1 with victories over No. 4 UCLA and No. 20. Rising sophomores Inès Archer and Sophie Stevens both ended 2-1 in their first collegiate match play competition.



After action on the coast, Florida plays in the Lake Oconee Invitational (Feb. 21-23) at Great Waters before hosting the 53rd Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course from March 7-9. Admission is free as the Gators look to win the event for the ninth time in 10 years and 27th overall. The regular season finale features the Chattanooga Invitational on March 28-30 at The Honors Course.



Postseason action starts with the SEC Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. from April 14-18. It marks the second year the conference tournament will be held there after taking place in Birmingham from 2013-22.



NCAA Regionals are slated for May 5-7 with host sites consisting of Arizona State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Virginia.



The NCAA Championships enter their second year at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Action is set from May 16-21.



Women's Golf 2024-25 Schedule

Tournament

Location

Course

Dates



Cougar Classic

Charleston, S.C.

Yeamans Hall Club

Sept. 9-10



Mary Fossum Invitational

East Lansing, Mich.

Forest Akers West Golf Course

Sept. 22-23



Barbara Nicklaus Cup

Dublin, Ohio

Muirfield Village Golf Club

Oct. 7-8



The Ally

West Point, Miss.

Old Waverly Golf Club

Oct. 21-23



Sea Best Intercollegiate

Jacksonville, Fla.

San Jose Country Club

Jan. 27-28



Therese Hession Regional Challenge

Palos Verdes, Calif.

Palos Verdes Golf Club

Feb. 2-4



Lake Oconee Invitational

Lake Oconee, Ga.

Great Waters

Feb. 21-23



Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla.

Mark Bostick Golf Course

March 7-9



Chattanooga Invitational

Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Honors Course

March 28-30



SEC Championship

Belleair, Fla.

Pelican Golf Club

April 14-18



NCAA Regionals

TBD

TBD

May 5-7



NCAA Championship

Carlsbad, Calif.

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

May 16-21