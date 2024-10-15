JasonHigdon
Dike Earns Jet Award Mid-Season Watchlist Nod
The Jet Award aims to honor the top kick or punt returner in the nation.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida wide receiver and punt returner Chimere Dike has been named to the Jet Award Mid-Season Watchlist, the Jet Award Foundation announced Tuesday. The 14th Annual Jet Award will honor the most outstanding return specialist in college football.
Dike, in his first campaign in Gainesville, has returned 8 punts for 157 yards through Florida’s first six contests. His 19.6-yard average return is second in the nation and first in the SEC among players with multiple punt return attempts.
Against No. 8 Tennessee on October 12, he had back-to-back punt returns of 27 and 30 yards, which helped set up a game-tying 27-yard TD pass with 34 seconds left - that Dike himself caught. His 35-yard return against Mississippi State tied his career long and set up a two-play, 44-yard TD drive.
The Jet Award
The award, named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, will culminate with the presentation at the Jet Award Gala on April 10th, 2025. Former recipients include Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Lockett, Zachariah Branch and Marcus Jones. The award honors athletes who demonstrate exceptional skill and impact in the return game and the achievements of these athletes that inspire the next generation of football players to strive for excellence in all aspects of the game.
