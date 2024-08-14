JasonHigdon
Couple of New Offers: August 14, 2024
It is safe to say Billy Napier & The Gators are trying to prioritize in-state recruiting. They have many offers for 2026, and a LARGE portion of them are from the Sunshine State.
Take the offensive line, for example; Florida has an early list of top-tier guys they are looking at/have offered, and of the dozen or so recruits for 2026, only one is from out-of-state at this time.
The Most Recent:
Class of 2026 @ First Baptist Academy | Naples, FL
This next offer is to one of the top WRs in the Country; he is from out-of-state, South Carolina.
Class of 2026 @ Ridge View | Columbia, SC
This one happens to be from Billy G from South Carolina
