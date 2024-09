The Florida Gators football team hosts their SEC opener on Saturday as they host the Texas A&M Aggies for Championship Reunion and Family Weekend at 3:30 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.Saturday’s game is presented by NARCAN.Florida's full game day information can be found here . Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here . Mini Plans and single game tickets are still available for Florida's other six home games during the 2024 season by clicking here ABCPlay-by-Play: Joe TessitoreAnalyst: Jesse PalmerReporter: Katie GeorgeGator Sports Network from LEARFIELDSiriusXM 374 | SiriusXM AppPlay-by-Play: Sean KelleyAnalyst: Shane MatthewsReporter: Tate CaseyESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity NetworkTues. 9/17 - 12:00 p.m. ET – SEC NetworkWed. 9/18 - 1 a.m. ET – SEC Network