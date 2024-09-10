ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Texas A&M

Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators football team hosts their SEC opener on Saturday as they host the Texas A&M Aggies for Championship Reunion and Family Weekend at 3:30 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Saturday’s game is presented by NARCAN.

Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Mini Plans and single game tickets are still available for Florida's other six home games during the 2024 season by clicking here.

Streaming ABC
Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Reporter: Katie George

Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 12:30 p.m.
SiriusXM 374 | SiriusXM App

Home Radio Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey

Live Audio ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
TV Replays Tues. 9/17 - 12:00 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Wed. 9/18 - 1 a.m. ET – SEC Network
 
