Those that have followed UF for a while now will cringe at the sound of Shaun Alexander and the game he had vs UF in The Swamp.
The weekly honor highlights the top performance by a freshman in FBS.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh has been named the Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The honor follows his historic performance against Kentucky, in which he scored five rushing touchdowns, tying a program record set by Tim Tebow (2007, vs. South Carolina) and Trey Burton (2010, vs. Kentucky).
Baugh, making his first career start, ran for 106 yards on 22 carries. He became the first true-freshman running back for the Gators with multiple rushing TDs in a game since Malik Davis on Sept. 30, 2017 vs. Vanderbilt (two).
Baugh is the first running back to claim the Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the Week title this season, and just the third player from the SEC to be selected.
Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the Week Recipients (2024 season)
10/22/24 – Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
10/15/24 – Ryan Browne, QB, Purdue
10/8/24 – Koi Perich, DB, Minnesota
10/1/24 – Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
9/24/24 – Josiah Trotter, LB, West Virginia
9/17/24 – Eli Holsten, QB, Pittsburgh
9/10/24 – Nick Marsh, WR, Michigan State
9/4/24 – Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina
The Shaun Alexander Award
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is an honor given each year to the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Named after Shaun Alexander since 2018, this award recognizes the exceptional performance and impact made by these players on their respective teams throughout the season. The Alexander Award is dedicated to championing future legends and evaluates players based on Talent, Character, Ambassador and Legend.
Former winners of the Alexander Award include Trevor Lawrence, Will Anderson Jr., Brock Bowers and Drake May.
UF Release
