#9/7 Florida Men's Basketball (9-0) vs. RV Arizona State (8-1)

Holiday Hoopsgiving

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Ga.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 | 3:30 p.m.



TV/Streaming

SEC Network | ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal | Analyst: Richard Hendrix



Radio

Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 81 & SiriusXM App

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan



The Tip-Off



* Florida and Arizona State square off for the third time, with the Gators holding a 2-0 record vs. the Sun Devils. UF returns to Atlanta for the first time since winning the 2014 SEC Tournament in the Georgia Dome, bringing in an unblemished 9-0 mark as one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the nation.



* UF's top-10 ranking on Dec. 9 marks the latest the Gators have been voted in the nation's top 10 since finishing the 2013-14 season at #1. UF's #5 ranking on Dec. 5, 2017, is the team's only previous time in the top 10 past November since 2014.



* UF's nine straight wins to start the season mark the third-best start in program history (17-0, 2005-06; 10-0, 1951-52).



* Florida's nine-game winning streak is also the team's longest since nine consecutive wins in the 2016-17 season. UF has posted a 10-game or better winning streak 10 times in program history, most recently a program-record 30-game winning streak in the 2013-14 season.



* UF and Arizona State's last meeting was a road win for the Gators in the 2008 NIT quarterfinals. Walter Hodge and James Harden led their respective teams with 18 points each, and Marreese Speights posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for UF.



* Florida has hit double-digit 3-pointers in five of its last six games, knocking down 11.3 3s per game at a .366 clip over that span.



* Walter Clayton Jr. has hit a 3-pointer in 32 straight games, the fifth-longest such streak in program history. His current run is the longest since Michael Frazier II's program-record 41-game streak in 2014 and 2015.



* Over the Gators' remaining 22 regular season games, they will face 16 opponents currently receiving votes in the AP poll, including nine in this week's top 25.



* Atlanta has been a city of championships for Florida, as the Gators claimed the 2007 national championship and the 2005, 2007 and 2014 SEC Tournament titles at the Georgia Dome.





2024-25 at a Glance



* The Gators' 87 points in the SEC-ACC Challenge win vs. Virginia marked the third-most allowed by the Cavaliers over the past decade. Walter Clayton Jr. led UF with 27 points, while Alex Condon (19), Alijah Martin (16) and Denzel Aberdeen (12) all tallied double figures.



* Florida used a 27-0 run to bury Wichita State en route to the Gators' ESPN Events Invitational championship, eventually outscoring the Shockers 67-22 over a 24-minute stretch. Walter Clayton Jr. took home MVP honors, while Alex Condon earned All-Tournament Team recognition.



* After a cold start from the field vs. Wake Forest, UF put together an extended 31-8 stretch capped by a 10-0 run to open the second half, as Walter Clayton's 21 points led four double-digit scorers in the victory.



* The Gators hit 16 3-pointers in the win vs. Southern Illinois, led by Alijah Martin's UF O'Dome record eight. Martin finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Gators.



* Florida's +18 rebounding advantage pushed the Gators past Florida State for the fourth straight win vs. the Seminoles. Walter Clayton Jr. led the attack with 25 points, while Alijah Martin added 17.



* UF used an explosive 59-point second half to secure the season-opening win vs. USF. While the Gators struggled from 3-point range, they shot 28-for-37 from 2-point range (.757) while getting to the line and converting to the tune of 27-for-33 (.818).