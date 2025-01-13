#5/4 Florida Men's Basketball (15-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. Missouri (13-3, 2-1 SEC)

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 | 9 p.m.



TV/Streaming

ESPNU | ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan | Analyst: Pat Bradley



Radio

Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 84 & SiriusXM App

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan



The Tip-Off



* Florida and Missouri meet with the Gators posting a pair of wins last week, downing #1 Tennessee at home and Arkansas on the road. The Gators have won 16 straight at home, a streak spanning more than a year in length.



* UF swept last season's home-and-home series against Missouri and has won all three meetings vs. the Tigers under Todd Golden. The Gators' current four-game winning streak vs. Missouri matches the longest in series history.



* Walter Clayton Jr. has made a 3-pointer in 39 straight games, tied with Lee Humphrey for the second-longest such streak in UF history, trailing only Michael Frazier II (41) in the Florida record books.



* Alex Condon posted back-to-back double-doubles against Tennessee and Arkansas, both with four assists and zero turnovers, to earn co-SEC Player of the Week honors.



* The Gators have won 16 straight home games, a streak that now extends more than a year. It is tied for the eighth-longest home winning streak in program history, and a win Tuesday would get to the midpoint of UF's record of 33 straight home wins.



* Florida has the nation's third-ranked 3-point percentage defense, allowing just a .270 clip beyond the arc, and the seventh-ranked 2-point percentage defense at .428.



2024-25 at a Glance



* Alijah Martin's 18 points and Alex Condon's 12-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the Gators claim a road win at Arkansas.



* Florida earned its third all-time win vs. #1 and first in a regular season game with a 73-43 rout of top-ranked Tennessee. The Gators allowed just 12 field goals, the fewest by a #1 team in the shot clock era, while Alijah Martin led Florida with 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16 off the bench, and Alex Condon posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.



* Walter Clayton Jr. matched a career high with 33 points and Alijah Martin added 26 as the Gators fell short in their SEC opener at #10 Kentucky, 106-100. Clayton knocked down six 3-pointers while Martin hit five as the Gators reached the century mark for the first time in series history.



* Florida posted an undefeated 13-0 nonconference record, and the start marked the Gators' second-best in program history along with the team's 17-0 start in 2005-06. The Gators were one of the nation's final three undefeated teams along with Oklahoma, which had its first loss the same day as UF, and Tennessee, which had its first loss vs. the Gators.



* Will Richard's 22 points vs. North Carolina included an offensive rebound and putback to break an 84-all tie in the final minute, part of UF's 8-0 run to finish off the victory. Alijah Martin added 19 points, and Alex Condon's 10 rebounds helped the Gators post a +10 advantage on the boards.



* Florida posted a dominant 83-66 neutral-site win vs. Arizona State that included a +20 rebounding margin and an Alijah Martin double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).



* The Gators' 87 points in the SEC-ACC Challenge win vs. Virginia marked the third-most allowed by the Cavaliers over the past decade. Walter Clayton Jr. led UF with 27 points, while Alex Condon (19), Alijah Martin (16) and Denzel Aberdeen (12) all tallied double figures.



* Florida used a 27-0 run to bury Wichita State en route to the Gators' ESPN Events Invitational championship, eventually outscoring the Shockers 67-22 over a 24-minute stretch.



* Florida's +18 rebounding advantage pushed the Gators past Florida State for the fourth straight win vs. the Seminoles. Walter Clayton Jr. led the attack with 25 points, while Alijah Martin added 17.