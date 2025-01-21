#5/6 Florida Men's Basketball (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina (10-8, 0-5 SEC)

Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 | 7 p.m.



TV/Streaming

SEC Network | ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan | Analyst: Mark Wise



Radio

Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD

SiriusXM Channel 106/190 & SiriusXM App

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan



The Tip-Off

* Florida takes on South Carolina for the first of two regular season matchups, the teams' first regular season home-and-home since 2018.



* Walter Clayton Jr. averages 19.8 points and Alijah Martin 18.8 points in SEC play, while Alex Condon is averaging a double-double at 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in league action.



* Clayton is poised to break Florida's record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer, currently tied with Michael Frazier II's record of 41. Coincidentally, Frazier set Florida's single-game 3-pointer record at South Carolina, hitting 11 in his 37-point performance on March 4, 2014.



* Florida's 16-2 start marks the sixth time UF has been 16-2 or better through 18 games. UF held a 17-1 record in 2005-06 and was at 16-2 at this point four other times (2013-14, 2012-13, 2008-09, 2006-07).



* Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr., both already 1,000-point career scorers, are now closing in on joining Florida's 1,000-point club. Richard sits 22 points and Clayton 45 points away from joining the 55 players to have scored 1,000 at UF.



2024-25 at a Glance



* The Gators got 22 points from Alijah Martin, 19 from Walter Clayton Jr. and a double-double from Alex Condon in an 84-60 rout of Texas. The Gators closed the game on a 23-6 run over the final 8:00.



* Alijah Martin's 18 points and Alex Condon's 12-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the Gators claim a road win at Arkansas. With Condon's Tennessee and Arkansas double-doubles, he earned co-SEC Player of the Week honors.



* Florida earned its third all-time win vs. #1 and first in a regular season game with a 73-43 rout of top-ranked Tennessee. The Gators allowed just 12 field goals, the fewest by a #1 team in the shot clock era, while Alijah Martin led Florida with 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16 off the bench, and Alex Condon posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.



* Walter Clayton Jr. matched a career high with 33 points and Alijah Martin added 26 as the Gators fell short in their SEC opener at #10 Kentucky, 106-100.



* Florida posted an undefeated 13-0 nonconference record, and the start marked the Gators' second-best in program history along with the team's 17-0 start in 2005-06. The Gators were one of the nation's final three undefeated teams along with Oklahoma, which had its first loss the same day as UF, and Tennessee, which had its first loss vs. the Gators.



* Will Richard's 22 points vs. North Carolina included an offensive rebound and putback to break an 84-all tie in the final minute, part of UF's 8-0 run to finish off the victory. Alijah Martin added 19 points, and Alex Condon's 10 rebounds helped the Gators post a +10 advantage on the boards.



* Florida posted a 83-66 neutral-site win vs. Arizona State, led by Alijah Martin's double-double (15 and 11).



* The Gators' 87 points in the SEC-ACC Challenge win vs. Virginia marked the third-most allowed by the Cavaliers over the past decade. Walter Clayton Jr. led four Gators in double figures with 27 points.



* Florida used a 27-0 run to bury Wichita State en route to the Gators' ESPN Events Invitational championship, eventually outscoring the Shockers 67-22 over a 24-minute stretch.



* Florida's +18 rebounding advantage pushed the Gators past Florida State for the fourth straight win vs. the Seminoles. Walter Clayton Jr. led the attack with 25 points, while Alijah Martin added 17.