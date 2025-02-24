Past seasons this is the kind of game that would worry me (letdown) but this team feels a little different right now.....



#3 Florida Men's Basketball (24-3, 11-3 SEC) vs. Georgia (16-11, 4-10 SEC)

Stegeman Coliseum | Athens, Ga.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 | 7 p.m.



TV/Streaming

SEC Network | ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal | Analyst: Pat Bradley



Radio

Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan



The Tip-Off



* Florida takes its six-game winning streak on the road to Georgia, most recently battling back from an eight-point second-half deficit to win at LSU. The Gators have earned 12 straight wins in the series vs. the Bulldogs.



* UF's current six-game winning streak is its longest in SEC play since 2017. During this stretch, Florida is shooting .497 from the field, averaging 11.7 3-point field goals at a .407 clip while dishing 18.3 assists per game.



* The Gators have played without at least one normal starter in every game during the current win streak, resulting in six different players averaging double figures in their appearances over the last six contests.



* Florida has had five double-figure scorers in five straight games, two games more than UF's longest such streak on record. The Gators had a pair of three-game streaks last season and four others between 1998-2005.



* As a starter the last three games, Thomas Haugh has averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds and shot .583 from the field and 5-for-10 from 3-point range. Haugh had his breakout game as a freshman at UGA last season, scoring 17 points with three first-half 3-pointers.



* First-team All-American candidate Walter Clayton Jr. is having a two-season run that ranks among the all-time best in Florida history. With several weeks yet to play, his 1,077 points already rank among the top 10 two-season totals in Florida history and his 165 3-pointers rank as the #6 UF two-season total



* Clayton has made a 3-pointer in 49 consecutive appearances. Clayton has bested Michael Frazier II's previous UF record of 41 straight, set in 2014 and 2015.



2024-25 Highlights at a Glance



* The Gators have set a program record with five straight games with five players scoring in double figures, an active streak entering Tuesday's game. Denzel Aberdeen, Rueben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh and Urban Klavzar have all had career-high scoring performances during this time.



* Florida earned its first all-time road win at a #1 team at Auburn, as Walter Clayton Jr.'s 19 points led five Gators in double figures. Alex Condon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Thomas Haugh scored 16 off the bench. The Gators became the fifth team all-time to post wins vs. two different #1 teams in a season.



* UF won at Mississippi State to earn ranked road wins in back-to-back games for the first time in program history. Already without Alijah Martin, Florida lost Alex Condon to injury 30 seconds into the contest, and Florida's super-subs responded. Denzel Aberdeen poured in 20 points, while Thomas Haugh stuffed the box score with 16 points, nine rebounds, a career-best eight assists, two blocked shots and two steals.



* Denzel Aberdeen (22 points) and Thomas Haugh (20 points) went for career highs in the win vs. South Carolina.



* UF got a total team effort to beat Vanderbilt, led by Will Richard's 21 and Alex Condon's 19. Denzel Aberdeen made his first career start, and Urban Klavzar hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers to spark the decisive run.



* Florida posted a 30-point win vs. Georgia, fueled by a first half that included 11 steals, which helped lead to 18-for-27 shooting (7-for-14 3FG).



* Will Richard's driving layup with 4.8 seconds left at South Carolina gave Florida its winning margin, as well as its first lead of the game to cap off a rally from 14 points down with 12 minutes to play.



* Florida earned its third all-time win vs. #1 and first in a regular season game with a 73-43 rout of top-ranked Tennessee. The Gators allowed just 12 field goals, the fewest by a #1 team in the shot clock era. Alijah Martin led Florida with 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16, and Alex Condon posted a double-double (12/12).



* Florida posted an undefeated 13-0 nonconference record, and the start marked the Gators' second-best in program history along with the team's 17-0 start in 2005-06. The Gators went 4-0 against ACC opponents.