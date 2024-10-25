JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It's just 77 more days until Gators Gymnastics opens the 2025 season. The Gators can't wait to compete again for the Florida fans who fill the Exactech Arena meet after meet.
Now is the time to lock in seats to cheer on the Gators for the campaign that opens Jan. 10.
Find the Gators' complete 2025 schedule below along with information on how to secure your spot in the expanded Exactech Arena seating. With the team regularly selling out meet tickets, Gators Gymnastics fans can now choose from additional seating options in the upcoming season - including getting closer to the captivating floor exercise action.
Florida's 2025 Home Schedule:
Florida's home schedule opens the weekend of Jan. 10 with a quad meet featuring Michigan State, Nebraska and Northern Illinois. It is Club Gym Night as gymnastics clubs are invited to join the Gators for the season opener.
It's a rivalry match-up for the Gators next home meet on January 24. Plan to be at the Exactech Arena early to cheer Olympians, national champions and other Gator Gymnastics Greats back that weekend for Alumni Night.
Combine a sweet holiday with a fan favorite meet - Feb. 14 versus Auburn for the 19th Annual Gators Link to Pink. The dual versus Auburn is part of a SEC initiative to raise breast cancer awareness. Most of the league's teams participate in a "pink" meet each season.
February home action closes with Missouri on Feb. 28. It is Equality Night as the Gators celebrate all who make up the team, staff, University, collegiate gymnastics and Gainesville communities and fans.
Regular-season action closes with a Senior Night dual with 2024 SEC regular-season runner-up Kentucky. You'll want to be in the Exactech Arena March 14 to thank the Gators seniors.
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
1/10
Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois
H
6:45 p.m.
1/17
LSU
A
7:30 p.m.
1/24
Georgia (Alumni Night)
H
5:45 p.m.
2/2
West Virginia
A
2 p.m.
2/7
Arkansas
A
7 p.m.
2/14
Auburn (Gators Link to Pink)
H
8:15 p.m.
2/21
Oklahoma
A
9 p.m.
2/28
Missouri (Equality Night)
H
5:45 p.m.
3/7
Alabama
A
TBA
3/14
Kentucky (Senior Night)
H
6:45 p.m.
Note: Televised meets announced by SEC later this fall
Post-Season Dates:
March 22
Southeastern Conference Championships
April 2-6
NCAA Regional Championships
April 2-5
Sites: Penn State & Utah
April 3-6
Sites: Alabama & Washington
April 17 & 19
NCAA Championships (Dickies Arena / Fort Worth, Texas)
How Do I Get My Tickets
The Gators sold out 19 of their last 22 regular-season meets. Florida reset its season attendance record in five of the last seven seasons, with the current record of 9,351 per meet achieved in 2023.
Gators Gymnastics fans can now choose from additional seating options in the upcoming season - including getting closer to the captivating floor exercise action.
Find more information about 2025 Gators Gymnastics Tickets and Apparatus Layout<https://floridagators.com/sports/2024/2/21/gymnastics-tickets.aspx>.
Check out the view from different seats in these 360 photos<https://skywayvr.com/tour/gators/gymnastics/>.
2025 Gators Gymnastics Ticket Prices<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_gymnastics_.aspx>
Section
Ticket Price
Contribution
Loge
$80
$500
Club
$80
$250
Lower Level (01-19)
$80
$50
100 Level (101-129)
$80
$25
Upper Level (201-228)
$50
$0
All tickets are now mobile. Download the Florida Gators app<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/7/31/mobile-app.aspx> to purchase, view and transfer your Gator Gymnastics tickets. For more information on mobile ticketing click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/9/3/mobile-ticketing.aspx>.
Gator Ticket Office Contact Info:
Location:
Gate 18 behind the Bull Gator Statue - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET)
Phone:
1-800-34-GATOR
Mobile App:
Florida Gator app<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/7/31/mobile-app.aspx>
Web:
FloridaGators.com/Tickets<http://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_.aspx>
Transfer Tickets:
FloridaGators.com/myaccount
