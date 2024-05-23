100 Days from the Opener! Check out the Home Game Themes

JasonHigdon
We are officially 100 days from kickoff, and this season's themes and home game designations are out:
Date Opponent Theme
Aug. 31 Miami The Swamp Opener
Sept. 7 Samford 352 Community Day
Sept. 14 Texas A&M Championship Reunion and
UF Family Weekend
Oct. 5 UCF UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation
Oct. 19 Kentucky Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame, GatorMade Week
Nov. 16 LSU Saluting Those Who Serve
Nov. 23 Ole Miss Senior Day
