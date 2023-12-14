ENJOY!



Florida Football Reveals 2024 Schedule/Dates



The Gators will host seven home games in The Swamp with the season opener vs. Miami on Aug. 31.







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Florida Football revealed the dates for the 2024 schedule in conjunction with SEC Network on Wednesday night.







Kickoff times, and T.V. designations will be announced at a later time. In the one-year schedule, SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas join the league.







In addition, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season.







The Gators will host seven games in The Swamp with the season opener vs. Miami on Aug. 31 followed by back-to-back home games vs. Samford (Sept. 7) and the conference opener against Texas A&M (Sept. 14). The Aggies are set for their third appearance in The Swamp with the last time being in 2017.







Florida's first road game is a trip to Mississippi State on Sept. 21. The last time UF played in Starkville was in 2018 when the Gators won 13-6. Florida has won the last two games at Mississippi State: 2018 and 2009.







The following week will be the first of two bye weeks (Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Action resumes against UCF on Oct. 5 in Gainesville.







SEC play picks back up on Oct. 12 with a road trip to Tennessee followed by a home game vs. Kentucky on Oct. 19 heading into the second bye week (Oct. 26).







Following the match up with Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 2, Florida will face one of the two new members of the conference, Texas on Nov. 9. It will mark the fourth time the two programs have met with the last being in 1940 in Gainesville with the Gators playing in Austin twice: 1924 and 1939.







The final two home games consist of LSU (Nov. 16) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23). The Rebels will travel to Gainesville for the first time since 2015 and 12th time overall. In 2015, Florida defeated Ole Miss 38-10 and are tied in the all-time series 12-12-1.







Florida then closes out the regular season at Florida State on Nov. 30.







2024 Season Tickets



After five sold-out games in 2023, fans can now secure 2024 season tickets for the seven home games in The Swamp with matchups including Miami (Aug. 31), Samford (Sept. 7), Texas A&M (Sept. 14), UCF (Oct. 5), Kentucky (Oct. 19), LSU (Nov. 16) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23).







2024 Schedule



Date Opponent



Aug. 31 Miami



Sept. 7 Samford



Sept. 14 Texas A&M*



Sept. 21 at Mississippi State*



Sept. 28 BYE



Oct. 5 UCF



Oct. 12 at Tennessee*



Oc. 19 Kentucky*



Oct. 26 BYE



Nov. 2 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville) – Florida will be the away team



Nov. 9 at Texas*



Nov. 16 LSU*



Nov. 23 Ole Miss*



Nov. 30 at Florida State