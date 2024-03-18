Gators Announce 2024 Orange & Blue Game Initiatives​

JasonHigdon
Gators Announce 2024 Orange & Blue Game InitiativesFans will enjoy a gameday environment full of excitement, giveaways, autographs and a chance to win a two-year lease on a brand-new Chevy Silverado.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator Nation will get a sneak peek of their 2024 Florida Football team during this year’s Orange & Blue Game, presented by Florida Victorious, the official NIL partner of the Florida Gators.
Fans in attendance will enjoy a gameday environment in the Swamp full of excitement, giveaways and a chance to win a two-year lease on a brand-new Chevy Silverado. Fans will also have the opportunity to support Gators student-athletes through Florida Victorious in a variety of ways.
Admission is FREE and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.
The Orange & Blue Football Game will be part of this year’s Orange & Blue Weekend, presented by Southern Chevy Dealers Ocala/Gainesville, which features 10 home events across eight sports from April 12-14 on UF's campus. For more information regarding the 2024 Orange & Blue Weekend, click here.
Orange and Blue Game, Presented by Florida Victorious
Florida Victorious, the official NIL partner of the Florida Gators, has announced the start of their ‘Orange & Blue Campaign’. Fans can support Gator student-athletes during the campaign from now through the end of Orange & Blue Weekend. Click here to learn more the ‘Orange and Blue Campaign.’
Florida Victorious will host an exclusive autograph signing for its members with Head Coach Billy Napier and Gators football players following the game. For more information, click here.
Join The Pregame Fun
Gators Fan Fest
Fans should visit Gators Fan Fest beginning at 10:00 a.m. hosted by Gators Sports Properties to enjoy live music, giveaways, interactive displays, and more.
Admission is free and it will be located on the North Lawn along University Avenue just outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Giveaways
Public GiveawaysOne lucky Gators fan at the Orange & Blue football game will win a two-year lease on a brand-new Chevy Silverado. Visit www.floridagators.com/silverado to enter. Must be present at the game to win.
UF Student GiveawaysThe first 1,000 UF students will receive an exclusive Gators all-over print t-shirt courtesy of American Campus Communities.
2024 Football Season TicketsAfter five sold-out games in 2023, fans can now secure 2024 season tickets for the seven home games in The Swamp with matchups including Miami (Aug. 31), Samford (Sept. 7), Texas A&M (Sept. 14), UCF (Oct. 5), Kentucky (Oct. 19), LSU (Nov. 16) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $70 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.
Click here to secure Season Tickets