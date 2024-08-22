Gators Experience’s “Goodwill Gators” Platform Prospers with Founding Supporters Truist Bank, Florida Blue, and Tower Hill Insurance







GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gators Experience, with the support of Truist Bank, Florida Blue, and Tower Hill Insurance, continues the Goodwill Gators program for the 2024-25 academic year. This program allows student-athletes the opportunity to serve the Gainesville community through philanthropic events and aid.







During the 2023-24 athletic year, more than 90% of UF student-athletes engaged in various Gators Experience programs across all sports as 467 student-athletes from all 21 teams served in community service events totaling 3,168 total hours of community service.







Through Goodwill Gators and other initiatives to support UF and its surrounding community, Florida student-athletes had an economic impact of more than $100,000 by supporting philanthropic causes in Gainesville.







Several events have become staples among Florida student-athletes. The Gators Tracks initiative donated 400 pairs of shoes to local elementary schools, while a sports clinic hosted by over 100 student-athletes for those who have fought or are fighting pediatric cancer, Goodwill Gators has established a lasting impact for those most in need. Outside of these pillar events, this program also aids a variety of local initiatives such as regularly visiting patients at UF Health to volunteering at Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine Prom.







There is no shortage of ways for student athletes to band together for their community, and with corporate partners, Truist Bank, Florida Blue, and Tower Hill Insurance, Goodwill Gators will continue to maximize their efforts and to provide a championship experience for both student-athletes and the Gainesville community.