Wimbledon to See McCartney Kessler in 2024 Main Draw

Two years after graduating from Florida, McCartney Kessler secures a spot in the main draw of Wimbledon.
London, England-Florida tennis alum, McCartney Kessler has officially punched a ticket into the main draw of the world-renowned Wimbledon. Kessler will play in the tournament's main draw for the first time in her career. Kessler finds herself in the main draw after making it past three rounds of qualifying matches.
McCartney Kessler fought hard in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon, with all three of her respective matches going into third sets. In the first round of qualifiers, Kessler took on Rebecca Marino of Canada, defeating her 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-4. In round two, Kessler was down 6-2 after the first set to Australian native Maya Joint. Fighting back, Kessler took the second set 6-4 and closed out in the third at 6-2 to earn a spot in the final round of qualifiers.
Kessler's last matchup in her pursuit of securing a spot in the London-based tournament was against No. 95 Renata Zarazua. The top-100 player reigns from Mexico and was favored as she received the No. 3 seed in the qualifying event. Zarazua came out strong taking the initial set 6-3 before Kessler closed out in the final two sets yet again. Kessler won the second 6-3 and dominated in the third 6-2. With her third win in London, Kessler will now advance into the first round of Wimbledon and await her opponent in the main draw.
Wimbledon will announce the main draw and schedule of play on Jun. 28. First-round matches will be played from July 1-2 with the second round to immediately follow and so forth.
While at Florida Kessler was honored as the 2022 SEC Player of the Year, selected to the All-SEC first team in 2021 and 2022, named an ITA All-American in both singles and doubles, and closed out her collegiate career ranked in the top 10.
For more information on the 2024 Wimbledon event and the players set to compete, access the tournament's homepage here.<https://www.wimbledon.com/index.html>
