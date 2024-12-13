ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Will Florida Have a New Defensive Coordinator?

Nov 5, 2021
A few weeks ago or about a month ago I told everyone changes were coming AND they would be on the defensive side of the ball which ppl were confused by somewhat. AA to Houston yes that is accurate and unless it falls through he will be the DC at Houston...Regardless, even if that does not happen he will not be at UF I do not believe. So, with that in mind UF will have at least one new coach on the defensive side of the ball it appears. Napier has invited someone to attend practice tomorrow and he should be there at 11:30AM to check out practice. I dont believe this particular person would be the new DC but there is a strong chance he is in the bldg next season in some capacity - but these things are not set in stone and all we can do is see how it all plays out. As far as the other coaches on D. (EDIT to be more clear) I think a lot of folks are trying to figure out the best course of action for all sides -- if that makes sense...
 
