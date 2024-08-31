Three Gators posted strong performances on the penultimate day in Lima.



LIMA, Peru - Day four of World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima saw three Gators compete, including incoming Freshman Jaden Wiley, who snagged the Gators' second top-five finish of these U20 championships.



Wiley's 21.17 time in the Men's 200m secured the fifth-place finish in the event's final. The U.S. U20 100m and 200m champion is now bound for Gainesville as he looks to make waves in the college ranks for his Freshman campaign.



The other Gator with a top-five performance in Lima, Gracelyn Leiseth, narrowly missed another trip to an event final in today's Shot put qualifiers, placing 13th in the field. Her 14.42m throw came just three centimeters short of the necessary 12th-place finish. Leiseth now turns her eyes back to the upcoming season in Gainesville, where she looks to recreate the success that led her to the NCAA Outdoor Championship meet in her freshman campaign.



Vance Nilsson posted an exceptional 49.82 time in the Semifinal of the Men's 400m Hurdles, securing him a spot in tomorrow's final. The star freshman will take to the track again tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. ET, as he looks to secure the first podium spot for a Gator representative at the U20 championships.



WORLD ATHLETICS U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY FOUR RESULTS

Women's Shot put

Qualification - Gracelyn Leiseth, USA - 14.42m



Men's 400mH

Semifinals - Vance Nilsson, USA - 49.36, 3rd, Qualified for Final



Men's 200m

Final - Jaden Wiley, USA - 21.17, 5th



DAY FIVE SCHEDULE

Men's 400mH

5:45 p.m. - Final - Vance Nilsson, USA



Women's Triple Jump

6:19 - Final - Asia Phillips, Canada