ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,752
93,046
113
Three Gators posted strong performances on the penultimate day in Lima.

LIMA, Peru - Day four of World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima saw three Gators compete, including incoming Freshman Jaden Wiley, who snagged the Gators' second top-five finish of these U20 championships.

Wiley's 21.17 time in the Men's 200m secured the fifth-place finish in the event's final. The U.S. U20 100m and 200m champion is now bound for Gainesville as he looks to make waves in the college ranks for his Freshman campaign.

The other Gator with a top-five performance in Lima, Gracelyn Leiseth, narrowly missed another trip to an event final in today's Shot put qualifiers, placing 13th in the field. Her 14.42m throw came just three centimeters short of the necessary 12th-place finish. Leiseth now turns her eyes back to the upcoming season in Gainesville, where she looks to recreate the success that led her to the NCAA Outdoor Championship meet in her freshman campaign.

Vance Nilsson posted an exceptional 49.82 time in the Semifinal of the Men's 400m Hurdles, securing him a spot in tomorrow's final. The star freshman will take to the track again tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. ET, as he looks to secure the first podium spot for a Gator representative at the U20 championships.

WORLD ATHLETICS U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS
DAY FOUR RESULTS
Women's Shot put
Qualification - Gracelyn Leiseth, USA - 14.42m

Men's 400mH
Semifinals - Vance Nilsson, USA - 49.36, 3rd, Qualified for Final

Men's 200m
Final - Jaden Wiley, USA - 21.17, 5th

DAY FIVE SCHEDULE
Men's 400mH
5:45 p.m. - Final - Vance Nilsson, USA

Women's Triple Jump
6:19 - Final - Asia Phillips, Canada
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story 14 Gators Represent Florida Swimming & Diving at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Replies
1
Views
322
The Swamp
JimGaster
JimGaster
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 9

Replies
1
Views
276
The Swamp
Time Bandit
T
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 8

Replies
1
Views
315
The Swamp
edgator44
edgator44
JasonHigdon

Caeleb Dressel Makes Third-Straight Olympic Games

Replies
6
Views
839
The Swamp
ftball0129
ftball0129
JasonHigdon

New Story Davies Named to 2024 U.S. Women’s U20 National Team Roster

Replies
0
Views
285
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back