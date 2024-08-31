JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
Three Gators posted strong performances on the penultimate day in Lima.
LIMA, Peru - Day four of World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima saw three Gators compete, including incoming Freshman Jaden Wiley, who snagged the Gators' second top-five finish of these U20 championships.
Wiley's 21.17 time in the Men's 200m secured the fifth-place finish in the event's final. The U.S. U20 100m and 200m champion is now bound for Gainesville as he looks to make waves in the college ranks for his Freshman campaign.
The other Gator with a top-five performance in Lima, Gracelyn Leiseth, narrowly missed another trip to an event final in today's Shot put qualifiers, placing 13th in the field. Her 14.42m throw came just three centimeters short of the necessary 12th-place finish. Leiseth now turns her eyes back to the upcoming season in Gainesville, where she looks to recreate the success that led her to the NCAA Outdoor Championship meet in her freshman campaign.
Vance Nilsson posted an exceptional 49.82 time in the Semifinal of the Men's 400m Hurdles, securing him a spot in tomorrow's final. The star freshman will take to the track again tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. ET, as he looks to secure the first podium spot for a Gator representative at the U20 championships.
WORLD ATHLETICS U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS
DAY FOUR RESULTS
Women's Shot put
Qualification - Gracelyn Leiseth, USA - 14.42m
Men's 400mH
Semifinals - Vance Nilsson, USA - 49.36, 3rd, Qualified for Final
Men's 200m
Final - Jaden Wiley, USA - 21.17, 5th
DAY FIVE SCHEDULE
Men's 400mH
5:45 p.m. - Final - Vance Nilsson, USA
Women's Triple Jump
6:19 - Final - Asia Phillips, Canada
