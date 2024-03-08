Whispers in the Hall: March 8, 2024



I wanted to add a few more details for today. When you have a team of 85 guys, you will always have a couple of horribly overweight players. The strength and conditioning guys (regardless of who is in charge) can only do so much, but they are putting the emphasis back on the players—holding them accountable as much as they can for their actions or lack thereof, I should say.



There are numerous consequences for missing weekly weight goals. They have 6:00 AM running punishments if you miss weight, a meal, anything school-related, etc.



The nutritionists make all their meals, so there should be no more excuses for missing weight unless you eat outside of the meals provided, which I am sure happens often.



Some weights listed on the "heavier" guys per the roster are off by 65 + pounds or more, a few anyway.