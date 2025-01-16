JasonHigdon
- Nov 5, 2021
Whispers in the Hall: Possible Friday Visitors
Immanuel Iheanacho 2026 Offensive Tackle This kid is one of the most physically impressive looking players I have seen in person in some time.
Naeem Burroughs 2026 Wide Receiver He told me he is getting dropped off tomorrow, and he will be having a shadow day. He is pretty excited about seeing how things go.
Malik Morris 2026 Inside Linebacker He will definitely be one of the top overall players on the board, regardless of position for this class.
Onis Konanbanny 2025 Cornerback Tennessee As long as he makes this scheduled visit, I still continue to like the way things are trending and the direction they are headed.
Michael Caraway Jr 2022 Cornerback Southern Miss
From the southern miss website. Here is a little more information about Michael.
2023 (Jr.): Played in 11 games with four starts…Made 23 tackles (18 solos) with four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry…Enjoyed career-best seven tackles at Louisiana (11/9) in overtime victory…Added three stops against both App State (10/28) and Troy (11/25)…Enjoyed at least one tackles in 10 of 11 games played…Had at least two stops in six games during the campaign.
2022 (So.): Appeared in all 13 contests, making his lone start against South Alabama (11/19)...Spent time across the Nasty Bunch’s secondary, finishing year with 10 tackles (six solo)...Season-high two tackles against both Northwestern State (9/17) and Georgia State (11/15)...Notched first career tackle for loss against Texas State (10/22) with a two-yard loss...Recorded two pass breakups on the year...Added a QB hurry versus Rice (12/17) in the LendingTree Bowl.
2021 Pearl River CC (Freshman): Appeared in all nine games for the Wildcats, finishing with 22 total tackles—14 solo...Recorded first career interception against East Central CC (9/30)...First tackle for loss came against Mississippi Delta CC (9/2)...Finished season with six pass breakups...Named to MACCC All-Conference South Second Team...Ranked as one of the top 100 (71st) transfer prospects by 247Sports...Rated as the 10th-best defensive back of the 2022 transfer class.
2020 Southwest Mississippi CC (Freshman): Posted 12 tackles...Registered a season-best three tackles against both Co-Lin (10/1) and Jones College (10/22).
High School: Played at Jefferson Davis County HS (Bassfield, Miss.) for Lance Mancuso...Member of the inaugural Jaguar team in 2017...As a sophomore, played in five games, registering 48 yards rushing and one touchdown...Tallied 193 all-purpose yards—113 rushing on 10 carries and 80 receiving on three catches in 2018, playing in 14 games...Also recorded a receiving touchdown...Spent time under center, completing 19 passes on 40 attempts and one touchdown...Led team in passing yards with 325...Defensively, recorded 31 total tackles (15 solo) and one tackle for loss...JDCHS finished 10-5 and were runners-up in the 3A South State Championship...As a senior, posted career-highs in receiving yards and solo tackles with 354 and 17, respectively...Also had two interceptions...His efforts contributed to the Jaguars’ second 3A Title in three years.
Personal: Has one brother, Michael Caraway...Born Micheal Devon Carraway, Jr. February 24...Majoring in Interdisciplinary Study.
