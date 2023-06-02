Want to know what it's like to be on an Official Visit with the Gators?

What Can Official Visitors Expect?



People have yet to learn how many people it takes to pull off an official visit weekend, especially of this magnitude—the day actually started on Thursday for the “Entire Staff,” regarding getting all the hotel rooms set up and ready for the recruits/families to check in.



Each room will have personalized folders, itineraries, credentials, wristbands, beverages, snacks, cakes, welcome cards, door tags, graphics, photos, and many other things to make them feel welcome.



They have SUV Pickup, all the drivers, student workers, tailgate set up and delivery, locker room, etc.



The times are scattered throughout the day, starting with the first arrivals at 1:00 PM and running to the last arrivals around 6:30 PM.



The first recruits will be Kris Jones, DJ Lagway, David Stone Jr, Jayden Jackson, Ethan Calloway, Jordan Ross, and Ory Williams. They will be followed by Adarius Hayes, Izaiah Williams, D’Antre Robinson, Kendall Jackson, Jonathan Echols, Xavier Filsaime, Dealyn Evans, LJ McCray, and Jeremiah Smith.



The entire Florida staff will be waiting for the recruits/families to arrive at the hotel to greet them. In talking to the recruits, 10 will fly, and 7 will drive.



They will have a massive welcome reception which is where Katie and Bri will shine, tours of the entire campus, photoshoots, watch highlight videos, equipment tours, graphics, make videos, music will be pumping as they walk into the Swamp, each tour will be designed for each recruit based on majors/interests.



The recruits will be assigned to three groups when they go to the Gator Made presentation, Nutrition, and Athletic Training sessions.



It goes on and on and on and on with so many scheduled activities and events this weekend. I am very curious to see how this weekend goes for this first wave of official visitors.