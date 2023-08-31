UNF Cross Country Invitational Canceled; Season Opener Now September 15

JasonHigdon
The UNF Cross Country Invitational scheduled for Friday, September 1 at University of North Florida has been canceled.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The UNF Cross Country Invitational, and season opener for the Gators, was scheduled for Friday, September 1 at University of North Florida but has since been canceled due to complications from Hurricane Idalia.
The Florida Gators men's and women's cross country teams will now open their season at home, participating in the Mountain Dew Invitational on Friday, September 15. The meet will be held at Mark Bostick Golf Course.
The men will participate in an 8K race at 7:40 a.m. ET and the women will compete in a three-mile race at 8:20 a.m. ET.
2023 FLORIDA CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Date
Meet
Location
9/15
Mountain Dew Invitational
Gainesville, Florida
9/29
FSU Invitational
Tallahassee, Florida
10/13
Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
Madison, Wisconsin
10/27
SEC Championships
Columbia, South Carolina
11/10
NCAA South Regional
Gainesville, Florida
11/18
NCAA Championships
Charlottesville, Virginia
