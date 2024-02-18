ADVERTISEMENT

No. 16 Gators Final Game of Bubly Invitational Canceled Due to Weather

Unfavorable weather conditions forced the cancellation of the remaining games of the Bubly Invitational.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The remainder of the Bubly Invitational hosted by the Florida softball team was canceled Sunday morning due to poor weather conditions.

The Gators (8-1) opened the Bubly Invitational with a pair of wins over the Eagles (4-3), 8-0 (6 innings), and the Ramblers (5-1), 10-1 (5 innings).

Florida's next game is scheduled for a solo midweek contest at UNF in Jacksonville, Fla. at 6 p.m. ET. The game is set to be streamed on ESPN+.

Bubly Invitational Schedule - Schedule
Date

Home

Away

Time (ET)

Feb. 18

Georgia Southern

Loyola

Canceled

Feb. 18

Florida

College of Charleston

Canceled


Bubly Invitational Results
Date

Home

Away

Result

Feb. 16

College of Charleston

Georgia Southern

Charleston 5 | GS 1

Feb. 16

Loyola

College of Charleston

Loyola 4 | Charleston 0

Feb. 16

Florida

Georgia Southern

UF 8 | GS 0 (6 Innings)

Feb. 16

Florida

Loyola

UF 10 | Loyola 1 (5 Innings)

Feb. 17

Georgia Southern

Loyola

Canceled

Feb. 17

Florida

College of Charleston

Canceled

Feb. 17

Florida

Georgia Southern

Canceled

Feb. 17

Georgia Southern

Loyola

Canceled
 
Latest posts

