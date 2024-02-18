No. 16 Gators Final Game of Bubly Invitational Canceled Due to Weather

JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
- Nov 5, 2021
- 30,111
- 88,166
- 113
Unfavorable weather conditions forced the cancellation of the remaining games of the Bubly Invitational.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The remainder of the Bubly Invitational hosted by the Florida softball team was canceled Sunday morning due to poor weather conditions.
The Gators (8-1) opened the Bubly Invitational with a pair of wins over the Eagles (4-3), 8-0 (6 innings), and the Ramblers (5-1), 10-1 (5 innings).
Florida's next game is scheduled for a solo midweek contest at UNF in Jacksonville, Fla. at 6 p.m. ET. The game is set to be streamed on ESPN+.
Bubly Invitational Schedule - Schedule
Date
Home
Away
Time (ET)
Feb. 18
Georgia Southern
Loyola
Canceled
Feb. 18
Florida
College of Charleston
Canceled
Bubly Invitational Results
Date
Home
Away
Result
Feb. 16
College of Charleston
Georgia Southern
Charleston 5 | GS 1
Feb. 16
Loyola
College of Charleston
Loyola 4 | Charleston 0
Feb. 16
Florida
Georgia Southern
UF 8 | GS 0 (6 Innings)
Feb. 16
Florida
Loyola
UF 10 | Loyola 1 (5 Innings)
Feb. 17
Georgia Southern
Loyola
Canceled
Feb. 17
Florida
College of Charleston
Canceled
Feb. 17
Florida
Georgia Southern
Canceled
Feb. 17
Georgia Southern
Loyola
Canceled
